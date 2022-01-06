News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Braintree council looks into 1,550 fly-tipping tip-offs in just three years

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 11:27 AM January 6, 2022
A fly-tip at Birdbrook, Essex, near Haverhill, which led to a successful prosecution in 2021

A fly-tip at Birdbrook, near Haverhill. The perpetrator pleaded guilty in court and was fined £120, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34, and the council's £1,148 bill - Credit: Braintree District Council

Fly-tipping in Braintree district is set to drop by an estimated 13% in three years at the end of the 2021-22 period.

Braintree District Council has said it has seen a downward trend in fly-tipping for a second consecutive year, after having investigated 1,550 reports since 2019.

The council has received 525 fly-tipping tip-offs so far in 2021-22, which is expected to rise to 788 reports by April.

This is down from 856 incidents in 2020-21, and 912 the year before. 

Councillor Wendy Schmitt, who is responsible for climate change at the council, said: "We will continue to take a robust enforcement approach where there is clear evidence of who the perpetrator is and investigating every report we receive to deter this despicable crime."

She added: "I would like to thank our staff and our communities for playing their part in this reduction in fly-tipping rates."

