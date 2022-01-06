Braintree council looks into 1,550 fly-tipping tip-offs in just three years
- Credit: Braintree District Council
Fly-tipping in Braintree district is set to drop by an estimated 13% in three years at the end of the 2021-22 period.
Braintree District Council has said it has seen a downward trend in fly-tipping for a second consecutive year, after having investigated 1,550 reports since 2019.
The council has received 525 fly-tipping tip-offs so far in 2021-22, which is expected to rise to 788 reports by April.
This is down from 856 incidents in 2020-21, and 912 the year before.
Councillor Wendy Schmitt, who is responsible for climate change at the council, said: "We will continue to take a robust enforcement approach where there is clear evidence of who the perpetrator is and investigating every report we receive to deter this despicable crime."
She added: "I would like to thank our staff and our communities for playing their part in this reduction in fly-tipping rates."
