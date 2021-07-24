Published: 8:00 AM July 24, 2021

Councillor Wendy Schmitt of Braintree District Council with one of the new electric vehicle chargers at Newlands Drive car park, Witham - Credit: Braintree District Council

The number of charging points for electric vehicles is rising in the Braintree area.

Braintree District Council has opened four dual electric changing points in White Horse Lane car park, Witham this month, and have now provided another four at Newlands Drive car park, Witham.

The 7kw dual outlet Fast Chargers bring easy access to electric charging infrastructure in the middle of the town centre.

A ‘bp pulse' Fast Charger for an electric vehicle installed at Newlands Drive car park, Witham by Braintree District Council - Credit: Braintree District Council

They have been paid for with £129,000 of funds from The Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV) in partnership with ‘bp pulse’ and UK Power Networks. The Newlands Drive charging points cost £30,000.

To use these charging points, EV owners need a subscription with Chargemaster Polar or Chargeyourcar.

You may also want to watch:

For pay-as-you-go customers, there is a minimum fee of £1.50 plus a £0.30 pence per kilowatt tariff.

Councillor Wendy Schmitt, the cabinet member for environment at Braintree District Council, said: “I’m really pleased that as a council we can contribute towards a sustainable way of travel today, to help our planet tomorrow.

"We will continue to work with government, the private sector, partners and stakeholders, to look towards a better future, doing our part now to help tackle climate change which will impact on everyone’s future.”

This latest addition is the eighth electric charging point site located in council owned car parks in the Braintree district.

Where EV charging points are located in Braintree, Witham and Halstead:

George Yard Car Park, Aetheric Road, Braintree, CM7 1RB Causeway House, Bocking End, Braintree, CM7 9HB Braintree Swimming Centre, Charter Way, Braintree, CM77 8YJ Enterprise Centre, Springwood Drive, Braintree, CM7 2YN Halstead Leisure Centre, Colne Road, Halstead, CO9 2HR Witham Leisure Centre, Spinks Lane, Witham, CM8 1EP White Horse Lane Car Park, Witham CM8 2BU Newland Drive Car Park, Witham, CM8 2AP





READ MORE:

County Hall rolls out environment plans across Essex

First Electric Forecourt in the UK opens in Great Notley

Essex should ‘walk, cycle or take the bus’ to prevent catastrophic temperatures



