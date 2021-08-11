Published: 12:43 PM August 11, 2021

Braintree District Council hopes to increase its glass recycling operation by letting residents mix their glass at bottle banks - Credit: Braintree District Council

You can now mix different coloured bottles in Braintree's bins, the district council has said.

A change to Braintree's recycling policy means residents will no longer need to separate clear and different coloured jars and bottles before visiting a recycling centre.

Braintree District Council hopes the move will free up capacity in its bins and make collections more efficient.

Councillor Wendy Schmitt, Braintree District Council's cabinet member for Environment, said: “This all helps to address the bigger picture – tackling climate change.

She added: "This change is quick and easy to implement, will save residents’ time by not having to sort their glass and enables people to recycle more."

The council collected 4,000 tonnes of glass from more than 100 recycling centres between April 2020 and 2021.

Mixed glass will be taken to a re-processor for colour sorting so that it is ready to be recycled and remanufactured into new containers.