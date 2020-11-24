Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 November 2020

A man is due to appear in court next year to face a charge in connection with the assault of a police officer.

Henry Price was arrested after police were called to reports of a caravan being damaged at an address in Gypsy Lane, Little Dunmow on May 28 this year.

During the incident a police officer reported being assaulted.

Price, 39, of Gypsy Lane, Little Dunmow has now been summonsed to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on March 17, 2021 where he will face charges of assaulting an emergency worker and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

