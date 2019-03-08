Little and large: UK's tallest man drops in to deliver positive message to primary school pupils

Paul Sturgess, the UK's tallest man and professional basketball player, with Great Dunmow Primary School children. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

The UK's tallest man and former professional basketball player Paul Sturgess taught Great Dunmow Primary School pupils how to shoot hoops on October 10.

Paul, a former Harlem Globetrotter player, who stands at 7ft 7in, delivered an assembly in the morning, telling pupils that it's okay to be different, and people should celebrate their differences.

He spent the rest of day helping pupils sharpen their basketball skills.

Kevin Watts, head teacher, said: "It was a fantastic day and Paul was excellent with the pupils. We kept the visit a secret so he really caused a stir when the pupils walked into the assembly. His message to the pupils was that you can achieve what you want to achieve as long as you think positively and that just because you are different from everyone else, it doesn't mean that you can't achieve your goals.

"The pupils and staff absolutely loved the basketball sessions."