Advanced search

Little and large: UK's tallest man drops in to deliver positive message to primary school pupils

PUBLISHED: 08:37 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:46 10 October 2019

Paul Sturgess, the UK's tallest man and professional basketball player, with Great Dunmow Primary School children. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Paul Sturgess, the UK's tallest man and professional basketball player, with Great Dunmow Primary School children. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

The UK's tallest man and former professional basketball player Paul Sturgess taught Great Dunmow Primary School pupils how to shoot hoops on October 10.

Great Dunmow Primary School head teacher with the UK's tallest man, Paul Sturgess. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDGreat Dunmow Primary School head teacher with the UK's tallest man, Paul Sturgess. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Paul, a former Harlem Globetrotter player, who stands at 7ft 7in, delivered an assembly in the morning, telling pupils that it's okay to be different, and people should celebrate their differences.

You may also want to watch:

He spent the rest of day helping pupils sharpen their basketball skills.

Kevin Watts, head teacher, said: "It was a fantastic day and Paul was excellent with the pupils. We kept the visit a secret so he really caused a stir when the pupils walked into the assembly. His message to the pupils was that you can achieve what you want to achieve as long as you think positively and that just because you are different from everyone else, it doesn't mean that you can't achieve your goals.

Paul Sturgess, the UK's tallest man, teaching Great Dunmow Primary School pupils how to shoot hoops. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDPaul Sturgess, the UK's tallest man, teaching Great Dunmow Primary School pupils how to shoot hoops. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

"The pupils and staff absolutely loved the basketball sessions."

Most Read

A fitting final farewell for lorry driver as he arrives at funeral service on low loader

The low loader carrying Brian Law passes by the family and friends waiting at the side of the road

Beverage-hunting burglar drank wine and Cognac from victim’s cellar before stealing jewellery and cash

Police are appealing for information following a robbery in Stansted Mountfitchet.

Hundreds turn out for the relaunch of buffy bus

Buffy Bus and some of its visitors. Photo: Roger King

Three people taken to hospital after serious crash involving a Lamborghini in Elsenham

The scene of the crash in Elsenham. Picture: ANDY BARRETT

Little and large: UK’s tallest man drops in to deliver positive message to primary school pupils

Paul Sturgess, the UK's tallest man and professional basketball player, with Great Dunmow Primary School children. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

A fitting final farewell for lorry driver as he arrives at funeral service on low loader

The low loader carrying Brian Law passes by the family and friends waiting at the side of the road

Beverage-hunting burglar drank wine and Cognac from victim’s cellar before stealing jewellery and cash

Police are appealing for information following a robbery in Stansted Mountfitchet.

Hundreds turn out for the relaunch of buffy bus

Buffy Bus and some of its visitors. Photo: Roger King

Three people taken to hospital after serious crash involving a Lamborghini in Elsenham

The scene of the crash in Elsenham. Picture: ANDY BARRETT

Little and large: UK’s tallest man drops in to deliver positive message to primary school pupils

Paul Sturgess, the UK's tallest man and professional basketball player, with Great Dunmow Primary School children. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Chief executive’s ‘regret’ over erosion of trust between councillors and officers

New Uttlesford District Council chief executive Dawn French.

Stansted’s first direct flights to India start this month

The entrance to Stansted Airport

Athletic: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners shine at Southend

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners Gillian Robertson

Little and large: UK’s tallest man drops in to deliver positive message to primary school pupils

Paul Sturgess, the UK's tallest man and professional basketball player, with Great Dunmow Primary School children. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Essex teenager Maddi after surgery in America to help her walk asks: “Will I be able to dance?”

A smiling Maddi after her surgery in St Louis
Drive 24