Dunmow Knit and Natter, a knitting and crochet group, has been busy adding festive flair to post boxes. See more in the gallery below.
And homes with Christmas lights in Great Dunmow and Great Easton are adding seasonal cheer to everyone who passes by. These pictures at the bottom of this article
It’s not just lights giving festive cheer.
Rayne School PSA’s snowman trail opens today (Monday, December 21) and runs until Thursday, December 31 in the village, with over 50 snowmen to spot.
Their efforts are raising funds for new playground markings and a pond dipping area.
They have trail maps available to buy for £1.50 from the school and the Booking Hall Cafe and all returned maps which indicate which vote on their favourite snowman go into a draw for a £100 cash prize.
There’s also a £50 cash prize for the best snowman.
Festive fun!
- Credit: DUNMOW KNIT AND NATTER
Festive fun
- Credit: DUNMOW KNIT AND NATTER
Have you seen this fun topper to the post box?
- Credit: DUNMOW KNIT AND NATTER
Knitted toppers to post boxes spread Christmas cheer.
- Credit: DUNMOW KNIT AND NATTER
Festive fun with colourful toppers for the post box
- Credit: DUNMOW KNIT AND NATTER
Festive fun raises smiles
- Credit: DUNMOW KNIT AND NATTER
Knitted toppers to post boxes spread Christmas cheer.
- Credit: DUNMOW KNIT AND NATTER
Penguin fun on the postbox!
- Credit: DUNMOW KNIT AND NATTER
Festive fun on the post box
- Credit: DUNMOW KNIT AND NATTER
A fun knitted scene on the post box
- Credit: DUNMOW KNIT AND NATTER
Festive lights add Christmas cheer in the Dunmow and Great Easton areas.
- Credit: SAFFRON PHOTO
Festive lights add Christmas cheer in the Dunmow and Great Easton areas.
- Credit: SAFFRON PHOTO
Festive lights add Christmas cheer in the Dunmow and Great Easton areas.
- Credit: SAFFRON PHOTO
Festive lights add Christmas cheer in the Dunmow and Great Easton areas.
- Credit: SAFFRON PHOTO
Festive lights add Christmas cheer in the Dunmow and Great Easton areas.
- Credit: SAFFRON PHOTO
Even the phone box has a festive air
- Credit: SAFFRON PHOTO
Festive lights add Christmas cheer in the Dunmow and Great Easton areas.
- Credit: SAFFRON PHOTO
Festive lights add Christmas cheer in the Dunmow and Great Easton areas.
- Credit: SAFFRON PHOTO
