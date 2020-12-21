Published: 11:02 AM December 21, 2020 Updated: 11:14 AM December 21, 2020

Festive fun with the post box. - Credit: DUNMOW KNIT AND NATTER

Dunmow Knit and Natter, a knitting and crochet group, has been busy adding festive flair to post boxes. See more in the gallery below.

And homes with Christmas lights in Great Dunmow and Great Easton are adding seasonal cheer to everyone who passes by. These pictures at the bottom of this article

It’s not just lights giving festive cheer.

Rayne School PSA’s snowman trail opens today (Monday, December 21) and runs until Thursday, December 31 in the village, with over 50 snowmen to spot.

Their efforts are raising funds for new playground markings and a pond dipping area.

They have trail maps available to buy for £1.50 from the school and the Booking Hall Cafe and all returned maps which indicate which vote on their favourite snowman go into a draw for a £100 cash prize.

There’s also a £50 cash prize for the best snowman.

Festive fun! - Credit: DUNMOW KNIT AND NATTER

Festive fun - Credit: DUNMOW KNIT AND NATTER

Have you seen this fun topper to the post box? - Credit: DUNMOW KNIT AND NATTER

Knitted toppers to post boxes spread Christmas cheer. - Credit: DUNMOW KNIT AND NATTER





Festive fun with colourful toppers for the post box - Credit: DUNMOW KNIT AND NATTER

Festive fun raises smiles - Credit: DUNMOW KNIT AND NATTER









Knitted toppers to post boxes spread Christmas cheer. - Credit: DUNMOW KNIT AND NATTER





Penguin fun on the postbox! - Credit: DUNMOW KNIT AND NATTER

Festive fun on the post box - Credit: DUNMOW KNIT AND NATTER

A fun knitted scene on the post box - Credit: DUNMOW KNIT AND NATTER





Festive lights add Christmas cheer in the Dunmow and Great Easton areas. - Credit: SAFFRON PHOTO

Festive lights add Christmas cheer in the Dunmow and Great Easton areas. - Credit: SAFFRON PHOTO

Festive lights add Christmas cheer in the Dunmow and Great Easton areas. - Credit: SAFFRON PHOTO

Festive lights add Christmas cheer in the Dunmow and Great Easton areas. - Credit: SAFFRON PHOTO

Festive lights add Christmas cheer in the Dunmow and Great Easton areas. - Credit: SAFFRON PHOTO

Even the phone box has a festive air - Credit: SAFFRON PHOTO

Festive lights add Christmas cheer in the Dunmow and Great Easton areas. - Credit: SAFFRON PHOTO

Festive lights add Christmas cheer in the Dunmow and Great Easton areas. - Credit: SAFFRON PHOTO























































