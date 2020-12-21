News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Your photos: Let's Brighten Up Christmas

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 11:02 AM December 21, 2020
Festive scene made of wool showing snowmen, on the top of the post box

Festive fun with the post box. - Credit: DUNMOW KNIT AND NATTER

Dunmow Knit and Natter, a knitting and crochet group, has been busy adding festive flair to post boxes. See more in the gallery below.

And homes with Christmas lights in Great Dunmow and Great Easton are adding seasonal cheer to everyone who passes by. These pictures at the bottom of this article

It’s not just lights giving festive cheer. 

Rayne School PSA’s snowman trail opens today (Monday, December 21) and runs until Thursday, December 31 in the village, with over 50 snowmen to spot.
Their efforts are raising funds for new playground markings and a pond dipping area.
They have trail maps available to buy for £1.50 from the school and the Booking Hall Cafe and all returned maps which indicate which vote on their favourite snowman go into a draw for a £100 cash prize.
There’s also a £50 cash prize for the best snowman.

Knitted scene on top of a post box

Festive fun! - Credit: DUNMOW KNIT AND NATTER

Knitted post box scenes

Festive fun - Credit: DUNMOW KNIT AND NATTER

Knitted scene on a post box

Have you seen this fun topper to the post box? - Credit: DUNMOW KNIT AND NATTER

hand knitted festive scenes on post boxes

Knitted toppers to post boxes spread Christmas cheer. - Credit: DUNMOW KNIT AND NATTER


Knitted scenes on top of postal boxes

Festive fun with colourful toppers for the post box - Credit: DUNMOW KNIT AND NATTER

Knitted shapes on a post box including a turkey, cake, and champagne bottle

Festive fun raises smiles - Credit: DUNMOW KNIT AND NATTER



hand knitted festive scenes on post boxes

Knitted toppers to post boxes spread Christmas cheer. - Credit: DUNMOW KNIT AND NATTER


Knitted penguin scene on the top of the postbox

Penguin fun on the postbox! - Credit: DUNMOW KNIT AND NATTER

Knitted scene on the postbox includes champagne bottle, cake, turkey

Festive fun on the post box - Credit: DUNMOW KNIT AND NATTER

Knitted scene on the post box showing penguins skating

A fun knitted scene on the post box - Credit: DUNMOW KNIT AND NATTER


Christmas lights on houses

Festive lights add Christmas cheer in the Dunmow and Great Easton areas. - Credit: SAFFRON PHOTO

Christmas lights on houses

Festive lights add Christmas cheer in the Dunmow and Great Easton areas. - Credit: SAFFRON PHOTO

Christmas lights outside a house, and a Christmas tree in lights

Festive lights add Christmas cheer in the Dunmow and Great Easton areas. - Credit: SAFFRON PHOTO

Christmas lights reflected in water

Festive lights add Christmas cheer in the Dunmow and Great Easton areas. - Credit: SAFFRON PHOTO

Christmas lights on homes

Festive lights add Christmas cheer in the Dunmow and Great Easton areas. - Credit: SAFFRON PHOTO

Red phone box lit against dark backdrop

Even the phone box has a festive air - Credit: SAFFRON PHOTO

Christmas lights in the district on houses

Festive lights add Christmas cheer in the Dunmow and Great Easton areas. - Credit: SAFFRON PHOTO

Christmas lights on homes

Festive lights add Christmas cheer in the Dunmow and Great Easton areas. - Credit: SAFFRON PHOTO















