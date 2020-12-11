Tree of Hope in Leaden Roding
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
St Michaels and All Angels in Leaden Roding aims to brighten the Christmas period with a Tree of Hope.
On Saturday (December 12), the church is open from 11am to 2pm and people are invited to visit and write a message on the card supplied, ready to hang on the tree.
These messages can be to a lost loved one, to someone you have missed seeing, a special wish or a message for a sick person, a poem or a drawing.
Donations are being accepted to support the church and Whizz-Kidz.
There will also be homemade jam, marmalade and chutney for sale.
You may also want to watch:
On Sunday (December 13) at 11am a church service will bless the message and hang them on the tree.
Messages can be written up to December 24 when the church holds its crib experience. There will be a series of displays around the church and a part of the Christmas story can be read. There will also be a knitted Knitivity.
