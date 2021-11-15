Leaden Roding firefighters help tackle major Chelmsford blaze
- Credit: Google Earth
Firefighters from Leaden Roding helped to tackle a major industrial blaze in Chelmsford on Friday (November 12).
A vehicle from Leaden Roding was one of 11 to tackle the fire which broke out at around 3am.
Seven units from as far away as Colchester and Tollesbury went to Eckersley Road in Chelmsford city centre.
Crews found an industrial building 70% alight and 100% smoke-logged.
They brought the blaze under control by 7am, when four more crews arrived to relieve the early morning firefighters.
Russ Freeman, incident commander, said: "We quickly divided the unit into sections to tackle the fire.
"Our crews worked hard to bring the fire under control and stop it spreading to adjoining buildings."
An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "An investigation into the cause of the fire found that both accidental and deliberate causes were both possibilities."