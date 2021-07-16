News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

Car driven along Cheshunt train tracks stolen from Braintree

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 6:00 PM July 16, 2021   
A mobile phone image of a car driving on railway tracks

A black Land Rover Discovery sped onto railway tracks near Cheshunt during a police chase - Credit: @ContainerDave/Twitter

The Land Rover Discovery which sped along railway tracks in Hertfordshire was stolen from an address in Braintree.

The driver of the stolen 4x4 veered onto railway tracks during a police chase yesterday (July 16).

It was caught on camera speeding through Cheshunt train station, causing major disruption to Greater Anglia and Stansted Express trains between London and Bishop's Stortford.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said that the car was stolen on Sunday, July 11 from the Essex town but could not confirm any additional details.

A police spokesperson said: "Our control room was made aware that a stolen vehicle had travelled into Hertfordshire ground, from Essex.

"The vehicle was located in Cheshunt and officers from Essex Police attempted to speak to the driver.

You may also want to watch:

"The vehicle then made off, injuring two officers and damaging several vehicles in the process."

Police found the car abandoned on railway tracks nearby.

Most Read

  1. 1 Thaxted flash flooding the 'worst in 30 years', says councillor
  2. 2 More than £2,000 raised for school at 'heart-warming' Rayne fete
  3. 3 Dunmow mayor sets out summer programme set to unite community
  1. 4 Lamborghini v Ferrari at Petrolheadonism.Club's Supercar Sunday event at The Warren Estate in Essex
  2. 5 Stolen Land Rover drives onto train tracks in high-speed police chase
  3. 6 Major lorry fire shuts M11 for 10 hours
  4. 7 South Uttlesford gets set for Freedom Day
  5. 8 IWM increases Duxford Summer Air Show capacity and add new aircraft to flying display schedule
  6. 9 Car driven along Cheshunt train tracks stolen from Braintree
  7. 10 Countess of Warwick's Show set for 2021 return

Nobody was badly hurt in the incident.

Crime
Greater Anglia
Braintree News
Hertfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Two actirs on stage: Live performance of 'The Secret Garden' at Cliveden, Buckinghamshire

Theatre

Three new outdoor theatre dates announced at Essex forest

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Olly Murs is set to play Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses on July 30.

Music

Troublemaker star Olly Murs looks ahead to his Newmarket Nights concert

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Two people stood in front of Doctor's Pond, Dunmow

Environment News

'Take ownership of where you live' say councillors in climate crisis fight

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
St Mary's Church with its tall spire at sunset

Property

Saffron Walden becomes Essex 'favourite' in travel blog rankings

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon