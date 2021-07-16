Car driven along Cheshunt train tracks stolen from Braintree
- Credit: @ContainerDave/Twitter
The Land Rover Discovery which sped along railway tracks in Hertfordshire was stolen from an address in Braintree.
The driver of the stolen 4x4 veered onto railway tracks during a police chase yesterday (July 16).
It was caught on camera speeding through Cheshunt train station, causing major disruption to Greater Anglia and Stansted Express trains between London and Bishop's Stortford.
Hertfordshire Constabulary said that the car was stolen on Sunday, July 11 from the Essex town but could not confirm any additional details.
A police spokesperson said: "Our control room was made aware that a stolen vehicle had travelled into Hertfordshire ground, from Essex.
"The vehicle was located in Cheshunt and officers from Essex Police attempted to speak to the driver.
"The vehicle then made off, injuring two officers and damaging several vehicles in the process."
Police found the car abandoned on railway tracks nearby.
Nobody was badly hurt in the incident.