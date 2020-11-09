Shop Local: Chloe’s boutique offers services and products throughout lockdown

Joanne Jones, owner of Chloe's of Great Dunmow, Photo: Supplied by Joanne Jones.

A ladies boutique owner in Great Dunmow will be offering various services and products throughout the lockdown, including Christmas outfits.



Joanne Jones, who runs Chloe’s of Great Dunmow, said she had no choice but to close last week, but she will be offering a ‘click and collect’ online service.

She said: “People will be able to see something they like on Facebook, Instagram or in the shop window.

“They can pay over the phone and collect at a certain time. I will be open a few hours a day and I will pop the stuff on the doorstep or post or deliver it if people live locally.”

Joanne’s brands are independent, and although she mainly does casual clothing, she also has dressy outfits.



She said: “I have jeans and nice tops, and I also have some sequins for Christmas. I do lots of clothing that are nice and feminine, to wear even if you are just celebrating Christmas at home.

“Most of what you see here you wouldn’t get in big department stores. Most people get complimented on what they get because it’s different.”

Joanne thinks that people are shopping locally more now because of working from home.



But she thinks local businesses will not survive and the High Street is in danger without residents’ support.

“Keeping independents going is really good, we have some great local businesses. You get a much nicer service coming here to the small shops. It is a much more individual shopping experience, and people have more time to look. We have quite a lot to offer,” Joanne said.

She added: “I support local businesses. Using independent shops means that we are all investing in the community, and there is better customer service.

“We don’t make large amounts of money, most of us just enjoy what we do. It’s nice for people to have that facility on their doorstep. And there is the social aspect of seeing people every day.”