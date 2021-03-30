Published: 12:00 PM March 30, 2021

A knitting and crochet group has decorated post boxes in the Easter spirit.

Residents said the work done by Dunmow Knit and Natter is what puts the ‘Great’ in Great Dunmow.

Kathleen Shannon said she worked closely with her colleague Jackie Monk.

She said: “Jackie is my partner in crime. We decided to give it a go in Dunmow at Christmas. People absolutely loved it so I thought we could keep going throughout the year.

“We did it for Valentine’s Day and then decided we would do some for Easter.”

The duo knitted a range of items, from rabbits to chicks and Easter eggs. They have also placed handmade flowers by the pond.

Kathleen added: “We love doing them, it brings a smile to people’s faces. People need something to cheer them up. They said their children love seeing them.

“We have people going on walks and looking specifically for them.”

