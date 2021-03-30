News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Hundreds of Dunmow residents show appreciation for Easter knitting

Author Picture Icon

Andra Maciuca

Published: 12:00 PM March 30, 2021   
Post box in Great Dunmow decorated in the Easter spirit

Post box in Great Dunmow decorated in the Easter spirit - Credit: KaysKnits/Facebook

A knitting and crochet group has decorated post boxes in the Easter spirit. 

Residents said the work done by Dunmow Knit and Natter is what puts the ‘Great’ in Great Dunmow. 

Kathleen Shannon said she worked closely with her colleague Jackie Monk.

She said: “Jackie is my partner in crime. We decided to give it a go in Dunmow at Christmas. People absolutely loved it so I thought we could keep going throughout the year.  

Kathleen Shannon (right) and Jackie Monk (left)

Kathleen Shannon (right) and Jackie Monk (left) - Credit: KaysKnits/Facebook

Kathleen and Jackie decorated the pond area in Great Dunmow

Kathleen and Jackie decorated the pond area in Great Dunmow - Credit: KaysKnits/John Roberts/Facebook

“We did it for Valentine’s Day and then decided we would do some for Easter.” 

The duo knitted a range of items, from rabbits to chicks and Easter eggs. They have also placed handmade flowers by the pond. 

Post box in Great Dunmow decorated in the Easter spirit

Post box in Great Dunmow decorated in the Easter spirit - Credit: KaysKnits/Facebook

Post box in Great Dunmow decorated in the Easter spirit

Post box in Great Dunmow decorated in the Easter spirit - Credit: KaysKnits/Facebook

You may also want to watch:

Kathleen added: “We love doing them, it brings a smile to people’s faces. People need something to cheer them up. They said their children love seeing them. 

“We have people going on walks and looking specifically for them.” 

Post box in Great Dunmow decorated in the Easter spirit

Post box in Great Dunmow decorated in the Easter spirit - Credit: KaysKnits/Facebook

Post box in Great Dunmow decorated in the Easter spirit

Post box in Great Dunmow decorated in the Easter spirit - Credit: KaysKnits/Facebook

Post box in Great Dunmow decorated in the Easter spirit

Post box in Great Dunmow decorated in the Easter spirit - Credit: KaysKnits/Facebook

Post box in Great Dunmow decorated in the Easter spirit

Post box in Great Dunmow decorated in the Easter spirit - Credit: KaysKnits/Facebook

Post box in Great Dunmow decorated in the Easter spirit

Post box in Great Dunmow decorated in the Easter spirit - Credit: KaysKnits/Facebook


Easter
Great Dunmow News
Dunmow News
Uttlesford News

