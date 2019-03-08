Advanced search

Kids hooked on fishing after taking instruction from seasoned anglers at Doctors Pond

PUBLISHED: 08:16 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:16 16 August 2019

Charlotte Wittingham, 9, catching a fish at Doctors Pond during the training session on Sunday. Picture: CONTIRBUTED

A training session for young anglers at Doctors Pond on Sunday has been hailed a success.

The free tutorial, which was run by Dunmow Town Council and Dunmow Piscatorial Society, was attended by 12 youngsters, with seasoned anglers teaching them how to fish responsibly and care for the pond's surrounding environment.

Town councillor Peter Noble said: "Twelve children took part and we are delighted to report that they all caught fish and, going by their beaming smiles, all had a great time. Doctors Pond is such a great fishing facility, being both shallow and with flat hard banks which mean kids can start to learn to appreciate nature in safety. I would like to say a huge 'thank you' and well done to Tim and Steve from Dunmow Piscatorial Society, Ray from Boxmoor and District Angling Society and Jeremy from the Dunmow Youth Centre for giving up their free time and demonstrating a real community spirit."

