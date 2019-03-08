Keith Flint: coroner records open conclusion at inquest into Prodigy front man's death

Keith Flint, from Dunmow, frontman of The Prodigy.

A coroner recorded an open verdict at an inquest into the death of Prodigy front man Keith Flint, which took place this morning (Wednesday).

Flint was found dead at his home on the outskirts of Dunmow, in North End, on March 4.

Senior coroner for Essex, Caroline Beasley-Murray recorded an open verdict at the inquest, which was held in Chelmsford at Essex County Council.

His case of death was given as hanging, with Ms Beasley-Murray adding there was not enough evidence to conclude that the musician had taken his own life.

Flint, who was born in London, rose to fame in the award-winning band in the 1990s. The Prodigy formed in Braintree and Flint was originally a dancer for the group, before becoming a lead vocalist.

In a tribute to Flint, 49, his band mates described the singer as "a true pioneer, innovator and legend", adding that he would be forever missed.