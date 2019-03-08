Advanced search

Latest The New European

Keen walkers to tackle marathon Flitch Way challenge for charity

PUBLISHED: 08:21 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:07 25 October 2019

A group of 15 will walk 26 miles along the Flitch Way, a popular walking route.

A group of 15 will walk 26 miles along the Flitch Way, a popular walking route.

Archant

A group of 15 keen walkers will trek 26 miles along the Flitch Way for charity on Sunday.

Starting at the disused Rayne railway station, the group will take in many of the old train stations on the route, and hopes to complete the marathon challenge in about 10 hours.

You may also want to watch:

Funds raised from the day will go towards the Functional Reflex Therapy Global Project Zambia 2020 as well as MacMillan Cancer Support and Accuro.

Organiser Lorraine Senior, from Dunmow, said: "I am looking forward to being with a great group of people all raising awareness for good causes. I suppose I am nervous for all of us.

"We have our head torches ready for an early start and we'll probably finishing in darkness too. We are all novice walkers and although we have been training we haven't completed our walks at great speed, so we plan on three miles an hour."

To sponsor Lorraine, go to: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lorraine-senior-2.

Most Read

Holiday postcard finally makes it through the letter box....three decades late!

Jim Green with the postcard he sent to his parents 28 years ago. Picture: ARCHANT

Meet the group trying to put community spirit back into ‘ghost town’

Molehill Green residents during a successful fortnightly litter-pick. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Family’s gratitude over hundreds of pounds raised at trader’s funeral

Almost £650 has been raised in memory of Nigel May. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Keen walkers to tackle marathon Flitch Way challenge for charity

A group of 15 will walk 26 miles along the Flitch Way, a popular walking route.

Stansted to become first airport to convert coffee waste into solid biofuels

The airport will work in partnership with recycling company bio-bean, based in Cambridgeshire. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Holiday postcard finally makes it through the letter box....three decades late!

Jim Green with the postcard he sent to his parents 28 years ago. Picture: ARCHANT

Meet the group trying to put community spirit back into ‘ghost town’

Molehill Green residents during a successful fortnightly litter-pick. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Family’s gratitude over hundreds of pounds raised at trader’s funeral

Almost £650 has been raised in memory of Nigel May. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Keen walkers to tackle marathon Flitch Way challenge for charity

A group of 15 will walk 26 miles along the Flitch Way, a popular walking route.

Stansted to become first airport to convert coffee waste into solid biofuels

The airport will work in partnership with recycling company bio-bean, based in Cambridgeshire. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Family’s gratitude over hundreds of pounds raised at trader’s funeral

Almost £650 has been raised in memory of Nigel May. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Keen walkers to tackle marathon Flitch Way challenge for charity

A group of 15 will walk 26 miles along the Flitch Way, a popular walking route.

Plans to expand ‘internationally significant’ science campus approved by council

An artist's impression of the genome campus at Hinxton. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Get into the festive spirit at Christmas fair this Saturday

Foakes Hall, in Dunmow, will host the We Are Handmade Christmas Fair this Saturday (October 26). Picture: SaffronPhoto

Meet the group trying to put community spirit back into ‘ghost town’

Molehill Green residents during a successful fortnightly litter-pick. Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24