Keen walkers to tackle marathon Flitch Way challenge for charity

A group of 15 will walk 26 miles along the Flitch Way, a popular walking route. Archant

A group of 15 keen walkers will trek 26 miles along the Flitch Way for charity on Sunday.

Starting at the disused Rayne railway station, the group will take in many of the old train stations on the route, and hopes to complete the marathon challenge in about 10 hours.

Funds raised from the day will go towards the Functional Reflex Therapy Global Project Zambia 2020 as well as MacMillan Cancer Support and Accuro.

Organiser Lorraine Senior, from Dunmow, said: "I am looking forward to being with a great group of people all raising awareness for good causes. I suppose I am nervous for all of us.

"We have our head torches ready for an early start and we'll probably finishing in darkness too. We are all novice walkers and although we have been training we haven't completed our walks at great speed, so we plan on three miles an hour."

To sponsor Lorraine, go to: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lorraine-senior-2.