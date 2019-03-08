Advanced search

Keen Francophiles gather for Twinning Association coffee morning

PUBLISHED: 08:45 17 May 2019

An informative coffee morning was held by the Dunmow Tiwnning Association. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

An informative coffee morning was held by the Dunmow Tiwnning Association. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Members of the Dunmow Twinning Association said 'bonjour' to keen Francophiles interested in joining the group, at a coffee morning in Dunmow Library on April 27.

Jenny Poulton, a twinning association committee member, said: "The enjoyment and benefits of being a 'twinner' were discussed between existing members and several interested in joining. Paul Lewis, manager of the Co-op, kindly supplied the refreshments and took time out from his busy schedule to meet everyone."

Earlier this month, residents of the French town Dourdan, which is twinned with Dunmow, stayed with their hosts for a biannual visit. The group enjoyed a trip to Saffron Walden, Newport and then Audley End House and Gardens.

The week ended with a farewell dinner on Saturday evening.

During the year many twinning social events are held in the town details of which, along with information on the association and how to join, can be found at: www.dunmowtwinning.org.uk.

Change of tone on new health centre for Dunmow

Plans to relocate or refurbish Angel Lane surgery in Dunmow were suggested by the West Essex CCG. Picture: GOOGLE

Witnesses sought after driver 'failed to stop' following M11 collision

A collision took place on the M11 between Stansted and Harlow.

Chef's 'heartbreak' as power issues force him to temporarily close celebrated Little Dunmow restaurant

Tim Allen is the co-owner of Tim Allen's Flitch of Bacon.

Dunmow gym instructors ski the extra mile for six-year-old Gabriel

The team at Unique Health and Fitness who took part in the marathon: Beeton Matt, Ollie Pemberton, Rich Symonds and Aida Pemberton. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

New faces on Dunmow Town Council as first election for more than a decade takes place

R4U councillors Patrick Lavelle, centre, and Rod Jones, right, who will represent Great Dunmow South on the town council. Picture: ARCHANT

