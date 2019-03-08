Keen Francophiles gather for Twinning Association coffee morning

Members of the Dunmow Twinning Association said 'bonjour' to keen Francophiles interested in joining the group, at a coffee morning in Dunmow Library on April 27.

Jenny Poulton, a twinning association committee member, said: "The enjoyment and benefits of being a 'twinner' were discussed between existing members and several interested in joining. Paul Lewis, manager of the Co-op, kindly supplied the refreshments and took time out from his busy schedule to meet everyone."

Earlier this month, residents of the French town Dourdan, which is twinned with Dunmow, stayed with their hosts for a biannual visit. The group enjoyed a trip to Saffron Walden, Newport and then Audley End House and Gardens.

The week ended with a farewell dinner on Saturday evening.

During the year many twinning social events are held in the town details of which, along with information on the association and how to join, can be found at: www.dunmowtwinning.org.uk.