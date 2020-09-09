Advanced search

Dunmow boy with learning disabilities to attempt new world record

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 September 2020

William Rose with his K'nex tank. Photo: Supplied by Carole Rose.

Carole Rose

A 15-year-old boy with learning disabilities will try to set a new world record in Great Dunmow.

William Rose has built the biggest moving K’nex vehicle - and to be rewarded for his work, he needs to move it for five metres.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 19 on Nursery Rise. A surveyor, two witnesses and a photographer will attend to make sure Will crosses the line.

The tank Will made, which can also fire, has to be built only of K’nex pieces.

He started it in August last year, and had it all ready by Christmas. The family decided to wait until spring to take part in the challenge. After receiving confirmation from Guinness World Records that it can go ahead, the coronavirus pandemic came and they felt forced to postpone their plans.

His mum, Carole, said: “It’s taking over my garage. It’s there in four parts and it’s ready to be put out.

“I am feeling really excited for him but I am also really nervous, because I really want it all to work for him. He is so passionate about his K’nex.

“He’s done so well. It shows that everybody is good at something.”

Will’s project was getting very expensive, so the family put out a Facebook appeal. Many people from across Essex offered to help with K’nex pieces.

“It’s been a brilliant response. I collected from Chelmsford, Braintree, even Southend,” Carole said.

Will has also received support from his neighbours, who agreed to not use their cars on the day.

Dunmow business 727 Tool Hire on Chelmsford Road is helping him with a platform for the big day. They will come down on Saturday morning with the platform to run the tank on.

Carole said: “It would be an achievement and he would get a certificate.

“Will has Asperger’s and to have this will, I hope, help him with other things, like college.”

The family launched an open invite to everyone who wants to go and support Will. If you are planning to attend, please ensure you follow government guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

