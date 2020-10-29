Street market seeking perfect location in Essex

An open-air street market has its sights set on Essex - and is appealing for the local business community to help identify the perfect location.

Junkyard Market has enjoyed huge success in other parts of the UK, reflecting the current emphasis on outdoor socialising as Covid-19 continues to disrupt people’s lives.

More than 27,000 people were able to enjoy the bustling food and drink market in Norwich during August and September, with extensive Covid safety rules and regulations in place.

Now the owners are on a mission to spread the joy of the urban project which welcomes people of all ages, including children, over a period of seven weekends in November and December. Junkyard are also well known for contributing towards community causes.

Head of Growth, Callum McCormick said: “We can’t wait to bring the market to Essex and hope local businesses and organisations can help us. Ideally we are looking for underused car parks or other open spaces. We work with a lot of developers and car park operators and use those spaces while they wait for development. The perfect size would be 1,500 square metres but open to discussions. The important thing is creating a fun destination for people while ensuring they are safe in the current climate.”

If you can help Junkyard Market, email callum@afterdarkpromotions.co.uk or visit https://www.junkyardmarket.co.uk for more information.