Advanced search

Street market seeking perfect location in Essex

PUBLISHED: 07:31 29 October 2020

Can you help identify the perfect location for Junkyard Market? Images by Junior @DN.IMAGERY

Can you help identify the perfect location for Junkyard Market? Images by Junior @DN.IMAGERY

Archant

An open-air street market has its sights set on Essex - and is appealing for the local business community to help identify the perfect location.

Can you help identify the perfect location for Junkyard Market? Images by Junior @DN.IMAGERYCan you help identify the perfect location for Junkyard Market? Images by Junior @DN.IMAGERY

Junkyard Market has enjoyed huge success in other parts of the UK, reflecting the current emphasis on outdoor socialising as Covid-19 continues to disrupt people’s lives.

You may also want to watch:

More than 27,000 people were able to enjoy the bustling food and drink market in Norwich during August and September, with extensive Covid safety rules and regulations in place.

Now the owners are on a mission to spread the joy of the urban project which welcomes people of all ages, including children, over a period of seven weekends in November and December. Junkyard are also well known for contributing towards community causes.

Can you help identify the perfect location for Junkyard Market? Images by Junior @DN.IMAGERYCan you help identify the perfect location for Junkyard Market? Images by Junior @DN.IMAGERY

Head of Growth, Callum McCormick said: “We can’t wait to bring the market to Essex and hope local businesses and organisations can help us. Ideally we are looking for underused car parks or other open spaces. We work with a lot of developers and car park operators and use those spaces while they wait for development. The perfect size would be 1,500 square metres but open to discussions. The important thing is creating a fun destination for people while ensuring they are safe in the current climate.”

If you can help Junkyard Market, email callum@afterdarkpromotions.co.uk or visit https://www.junkyardmarket.co.uk for more information.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Street market seeking perfect location in Essex

Can you help identify the perfect location for Junkyard Market? Images by Junior @DN.IMAGERY

Shop Local: Great Dunmow balloon and card shop owner supports our campaign

Beverley Palmer has been running her balloon and card shop Greetings of Dunmow with partner Paul Brown. Photo: Supplied Beverley Palmer.

Essex Labour ‘furious’ at government’s free school meals decision

Left to right: Teacher George Johnson, Labour Essex County Councillor Lee Scordis, GO4 members Pepi Sanchez and Piter Vera Arroyo. Photo: Supplied by Councillor Lee Scordis.

Community response “amazing” after vandals target Thaxted Rangers Football Club

Photo: Konrad Wojnarowski.

Tremendous Takeley go goal crazy with two big victories shooting them up the league

Takeley picked up two massive wins in the Essex Senior League: Picture: TAKELEY FC