Joy at bring-your-toy picnic event as families celebrate opening of new open space in Dunmow
PUBLISHED: 11:59 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 08 July 2019
Families enjoyed a teddy bear picnic on Saturday, which saw many much-loved toys scattered into the sky during a throwing competition.
Lucas, one, snuggles up with a giant teddy. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
Saturday marked the opening of Castleden Meadow, an open space in Dunmow to be enjoyed by everyone.
To celebrate the occasion, Great Dunmow Town Council invited families to a picnic where children could bring along their teddy bear and take part in scavenger hunts, a throw-your-teddy competition and traditional games such as Jenga.
Groups could bring their own picnic and enjoy a glass of Pimms from the Pimms tent.
Great Dunmow Mayor, Emma Marcus, officially opened the meadow and was on hand to judge the competitions and prepare the youngsters for the scavenger hunt.
Lenny the Lion at the Teddy Bears Picnic
The new sign at Castleden Meadow. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
Elliot Hunt,2, with his dad Matthew and Mini the teddy. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
Teddies were scattered in the sky. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
Some bears flew higher than others. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
The fly-off: mayor Emma Marcus sees which teddy will fly the highest. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
Sydney wins the high flying bear competition. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
Carla (age 6) with her grandad Martin and Lily the bunny
Mayor of Great Dunmow Emma Marcus (centre) with all the visitors at the opening of Castleden Meadow. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
Teddy Bear games
Lenny the Lion and mayor, Emma Marcus get dow to the Baby Shark song
All the children follow the lead of Lenny the Lion for the Baby Shark song
Even Barney the bichon frise came along wit his own teddy. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
Amelia Daisley, aged 22 months, gets to grops with Jenga, watched by her dad Adam. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
Alexander, two,with his bear in striped pyjamas and his mum Nicola. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
Mayor Emma Marcus, with Sofia, winner of the Treasure Hunt. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
Mayor Emma Marcus, prepares the children for the scavenger hunt. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
Mayor Emma Marcus with William who won the scavenger hunt. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
The teddy bear throw competition. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
Teddy throwing fun. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
Children throwing their teddies in the air. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY