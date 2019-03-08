Gallery

Joy at bring-your-toy picnic event as families celebrate opening of new open space in Dunmow

Lenny the Lion is a popular visitor Copyright © 2019 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved.

Families enjoyed a teddy bear picnic on Saturday, which saw many much-loved toys scattered into the sky during a throwing competition.

Lucas, one, snuggles up with a giant teddy. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Lucas, one, snuggles up with a giant teddy. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Saturday marked the opening of Castleden Meadow, an open space in Dunmow to be enjoyed by everyone.

To celebrate the occasion, Great Dunmow Town Council invited families to a picnic where children could bring along their teddy bear and take part in scavenger hunts, a throw-your-teddy competition and traditional games such as Jenga.

Groups could bring their own picnic and enjoy a glass of Pimms from the Pimms tent.

Great Dunmow Mayor, Emma Marcus, officially opened the meadow and was on hand to judge the competitions and prepare the youngsters for the scavenger hunt.

Lenny the Lion at the Teddy Bears Picnic Lenny the Lion at the Teddy Bears Picnic

The new sign at Castleden Meadow. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY The new sign at Castleden Meadow. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Elliot Hunt,2, with his dad Matthew and Mini the teddy. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Elliot Hunt,2, with his dad Matthew and Mini the teddy. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Teddies were scattered in the sky. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Teddies were scattered in the sky. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Some bears flew higher than others. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Some bears flew higher than others. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The fly-off: mayor Emma Marcus sees which teddy will fly the highest. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY The fly-off: mayor Emma Marcus sees which teddy will fly the highest. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Sydney wins the high flying bear competition. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Sydney wins the high flying bear competition. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Carla (age 6) with her grandad Martin and Lily the bunny Carla (age 6) with her grandad Martin and Lily the bunny

Mayor of Great Dunmow Emma Marcus (centre) with all the visitors at the opening of Castleden Meadow. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Mayor of Great Dunmow Emma Marcus (centre) with all the visitors at the opening of Castleden Meadow. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Teddy Bear games Teddy Bear games

Lenny the Lion and mayor, Emma Marcus get dow to the Baby Shark song Lenny the Lion and mayor, Emma Marcus get dow to the Baby Shark song

All the children follow the lead of Lenny the Lion for the Baby Shark song All the children follow the lead of Lenny the Lion for the Baby Shark song

Even Barney the bichon frise came along wit his own teddy. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Even Barney the bichon frise came along wit his own teddy. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Amelia Daisley, aged 22 months, gets to grops with Jenga, watched by her dad Adam. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Amelia Daisley, aged 22 months, gets to grops with Jenga, watched by her dad Adam. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Alexander, two,with his bear in striped pyjamas and his mum Nicola. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Alexander, two,with his bear in striped pyjamas and his mum Nicola. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Mayor Emma Marcus, with Sofia, winner of the Treasure Hunt. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Mayor Emma Marcus, with Sofia, winner of the Treasure Hunt. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Mayor Emma Marcus, prepares the children for the scavenger hunt. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Mayor Emma Marcus, prepares the children for the scavenger hunt. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Mayor Emma Marcus with William who won the scavenger hunt. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Mayor Emma Marcus with William who won the scavenger hunt. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The teddy bear throw competition. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY The teddy bear throw competition. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Teddy throwing fun. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Teddy throwing fun. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY