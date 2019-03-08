Advanced search

Joy at bring-your-toy picnic event as families celebrate opening of new open space in Dunmow

PUBLISHED: 11:59 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 08 July 2019

Lenny the Lion is a popular visitor

Lenny the Lion is a popular visitor

Families enjoyed a teddy bear picnic on Saturday, which saw many much-loved toys scattered into the sky during a throwing competition.

Lucas, one, snuggles up with a giant teddy. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYLucas, one, snuggles up with a giant teddy. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Saturday marked the opening of Castleden Meadow, an open space in Dunmow to be enjoyed by everyone.

To celebrate the occasion, Great Dunmow Town Council invited families to a picnic where children could bring along their teddy bear and take part in scavenger hunts, a throw-your-teddy competition and traditional games such as Jenga.

Groups could bring their own picnic and enjoy a glass of Pimms from the Pimms tent.

Great Dunmow Mayor, Emma Marcus, officially opened the meadow and was on hand to judge the competitions and prepare the youngsters for the scavenger hunt.

Lenny the Lion at the Teddy Bears PicnicLenny the Lion at the Teddy Bears Picnic

The new sign at Castleden Meadow. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYThe new sign at Castleden Meadow. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Elliot Hunt,2, with his dad Matthew and Mini the teddy. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYElliot Hunt,2, with his dad Matthew and Mini the teddy. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Teddies were scattered in the sky. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYTeddies were scattered in the sky. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Some bears flew higher than others. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYSome bears flew higher than others. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The fly-off: mayor Emma Marcus sees which teddy will fly the highest. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYThe fly-off: mayor Emma Marcus sees which teddy will fly the highest. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Sydney wins the high flying bear competition. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYSydney wins the high flying bear competition. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Carla (age 6) with her grandad Martin and Lily the bunnyCarla (age 6) with her grandad Martin and Lily the bunny

Mayor of Great Dunmow Emma Marcus (centre) with all the visitors at the opening of Castleden Meadow. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYMayor of Great Dunmow Emma Marcus (centre) with all the visitors at the opening of Castleden Meadow. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Teddy Bear gamesTeddy Bear games

Lenny the Lion and mayor, Emma Marcus get dow to the Baby Shark songLenny the Lion and mayor, Emma Marcus get dow to the Baby Shark song

All the children follow the lead of Lenny the Lion for the Baby Shark songAll the children follow the lead of Lenny the Lion for the Baby Shark song

Even Barney the bichon frise came along wit his own teddy. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYEven Barney the bichon frise came along wit his own teddy. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Amelia Daisley, aged 22 months, gets to grops with Jenga, watched by her dad Adam. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYAmelia Daisley, aged 22 months, gets to grops with Jenga, watched by her dad Adam. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Alexander, two,with his bear in striped pyjamas and his mum Nicola. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYAlexander, two,with his bear in striped pyjamas and his mum Nicola. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Mayor Emma Marcus, with Sofia, winner of the Treasure Hunt. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYMayor Emma Marcus, with Sofia, winner of the Treasure Hunt. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Mayor Emma Marcus, prepares the children for the scavenger hunt. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYMayor Emma Marcus, prepares the children for the scavenger hunt. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Mayor Emma Marcus with William who won the scavenger hunt. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYMayor Emma Marcus with William who won the scavenger hunt. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The teddy bear throw competition. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYThe teddy bear throw competition. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Teddy throwing fun. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYTeddy throwing fun. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Children throwing their teddies in the air. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYChildren throwing their teddies in the air. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

