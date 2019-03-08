Advanced search

Jo strides out across London landmarks for Accuro

PUBLISHED: 08:31 17 September 2019

L-R: Tricia Richardson, Jo Murphy, Kim Matthews and Allison Smith celebrating their achievement on Saturday. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

L-R: Tricia Richardson, Jo Murphy, Kim Matthews and Allison Smith celebrating their achievement on Saturday. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

A Dunmow woman walked 25km across London, crossing 16 historical bridges whilst doing so, in aid of a charity which supports disabled people in west Essex.

Jo Murphy took part in the Thames Bridges Trek on September 7 alongside three friends, raising £850 for Accuro.

You may also want to watch:

Jo started working for the charity in 2005.

She said: "I have always been amazed at the services that this small charity is able to offer to so many families. I always say that if I won the lottery, Accuro would be one of the first beneficiaries.

"The support offered to families is crucial, and having worked closely with the team and been fortunate enough to spend time both with the youth and adult schemes, I have seen first-hand the benefit it brings to the adults and children."

If you would like to sponsor Jo, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/joanna-murphy5.

Most Read

New donation point in Dunmow is set up as demand on foodbank increases

Co-op manager Paul Lewis with David Emberson, Uttlesford Foodbank driver, standing next to the new donation point at the back of the checkout. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Increasing number of children taken into care in Essex

Essex County Council offices in Chelmsford. Picture: GOOGLE

UTTLESFORD BUSINESS AWARDS: All the winners from the 2019 event

London Stanstead Airport director of corporate affairs Jonathan Oates welcomes guests to the Uttlesford Business Awards 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

E-fit released by police in burglary investigation

An e-fit of the man police would like to trace in connection with the burglary.

Jo strides out across London landmarks for Accuro

L-R: Tricia Richardson, Jo Murphy, Kim Matthews and Allison Smith celebrating their achievement on Saturday. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

New donation point in Dunmow is set up as demand on foodbank increases

Co-op manager Paul Lewis with David Emberson, Uttlesford Foodbank driver, standing next to the new donation point at the back of the checkout. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Increasing number of children taken into care in Essex

Essex County Council offices in Chelmsford. Picture: GOOGLE

UTTLESFORD BUSINESS AWARDS: All the winners from the 2019 event

London Stanstead Airport director of corporate affairs Jonathan Oates welcomes guests to the Uttlesford Business Awards 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

E-fit released by police in burglary investigation

An e-fit of the man police would like to trace in connection with the burglary.

Jo strides out across London landmarks for Accuro

L-R: Tricia Richardson, Jo Murphy, Kim Matthews and Allison Smith celebrating their achievement on Saturday. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Jo strides out across London landmarks for Accuro

L-R: Tricia Richardson, Jo Murphy, Kim Matthews and Allison Smith celebrating their achievement on Saturday. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

New donation point in Dunmow is set up as demand on foodbank increases

Co-op manager Paul Lewis with David Emberson, Uttlesford Foodbank driver, standing next to the new donation point at the back of the checkout. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Increasing number of children taken into care in Essex

Essex County Council offices in Chelmsford. Picture: GOOGLE

E-fit released by police in burglary investigation

An e-fit of the man police would like to trace in connection with the burglary.

Why can’t investing be as transparent as knowing what’s in your burger?

Insist on honesty and transparency in your business deals, like successful burger chain Honest Burger. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24