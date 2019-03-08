Jo strides out across London landmarks for Accuro

A Dunmow woman walked 25km across London, crossing 16 historical bridges whilst doing so, in aid of a charity which supports disabled people in west Essex.

Jo Murphy took part in the Thames Bridges Trek on September 7 alongside three friends, raising £850 for Accuro.

Jo started working for the charity in 2005.

She said: "I have always been amazed at the services that this small charity is able to offer to so many families. I always say that if I won the lottery, Accuro would be one of the first beneficiaries.

"The support offered to families is crucial, and having worked closely with the team and been fortunate enough to spend time both with the youth and adult schemes, I have seen first-hand the benefit it brings to the adults and children."

