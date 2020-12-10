Published: 5:00 PM December 10, 2020 Updated: 11:19 AM December 16, 2020

An illustration artist has been leaving postcards around the town to spread joy to residents and business owners.

Jessica Moulsher. Photo: Phoebe Moulsher. - Credit: Phoebe Moulsher

Jessica Moulsher, owner of Jessica Sian Illustration, ties her postcards to shop door handles for business owners, or elsewhere for anyone to find.

She said: “Under the 10 Minute Postcard Project, I have been leaving drawings around town with a bit of information about me and the project. I try and complete every sketch in 10 minutes, then add a quick splash of colour with paint.

“Finding out that these postcards have been found and brightened someone’s day fills me with joy.

“If you’ve already found one and see another, please leave it for someone else to find, so this project can put a smile on as many people’s faces as possible.”

Jessica has several illustrations inspired by Great Dunmow. Photo: Jessica Moulsher. - Credit: Jessica Moulsher

Jessica said her postcards and prints show places that mean the most to people.

She added: “It needs to be a place that has a connection to people, which brings some emotions.

“From first homes, to babies first homes, wedding venues to sports grounds, my aim is to capture every last detail so that when someone looks at their piece they’re reminded of the happy memories they have there.”

Jessica used this year’s restrictions to set up an online shop and produce a range of prints and cards of Great Dunmow, Thaxted and London, from houses to nature and stadiums. She also started drawing Christmas cards.

Jessica likes to draw buildings which mean something to people. Photo: Jessica Moulsher. - Credit: Jessica Moulsher

People can purchase these until Friday, December 18, and can choose delivery or collection from her Dunmow studio. Free gift wrapping, hand-written notes and gift deliveries are available.

Those interested can also email her pictures they would like drawn, but as she is fully booked for commission orders, they will be drawn from mid-January.

All the prints can be personalised with things such as quotes.

You can order from www.jessicasian.com and follow her on Facebook (Jessica Sian Illustration) and Instagram (@jessica_sian_).

