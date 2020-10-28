Shop Local: Owner says ironing and laundry business grateful for support

Janette Adams, owner of Dunmow Ironing Parlour. Photo: Supplied by Janette Adams. Supplied by Janette Adams

A Dunmow owner said her ironing and laundry business has felt the impact of the Covid crisis but praised local people for their continued support.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dunmow Ironing Parlour. Photo: Supplied by Janette Adams. Dunmow Ironing Parlour. Photo: Supplied by Janette Adams.

Janette Adams, owner of Dunmow Ironing Parlour, said: “I find Dunmow is good at supporting local businesses. Local people are supporting me and it means a lot.

Janette started her business more than a decade ago. She moved her business to its current premises on Station Road five years ago from Stortford Road, and thinks this is a testament to her sucess.

She said: “I started 11 years ago in a small shop and I am now in an industrial unit and able to offer more services.”

The business has easy parking for dropping off and collecting, and offers a collection and delivery service to surrounding villages.

Janette Adams, owner of Dunmow Ironing Parlour. Photo: Supplied by Janette Adams. Janette Adams, owner of Dunmow Ironing Parlour. Photo: Supplied by Janette Adams.

It offers ironing, washing, wet cleaning, duvet cleaning done on site and alterations.

The business currently has reduced hours of 8am to 3pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 12noon on Saturday.

Janette added: “We always guarantee a friendly face. We take pride in everything we do.

“I have got screens and sanitisers, we wipe down the machine each time it’s used.

“Somebody came in last week from the council and they were very happy with what we were doing.”

Her hard work led to her being a finalist in the national Laundry and Dry/Wet cleaning Awards (LADAs) final this year.

She addedd: “I think the Shop Local campaign is a good idea because local businesses need support, especially at this time with Covid.”

You may also want to watch: