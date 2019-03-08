Advanced search

MP lands top job in Boris Johnson's new cabinet

PUBLISHED: 08:30 25 July 2019

MP James Cleverly has been promoted to a senior party position in the new prime minister's cabinet.

Mr Cleverly, the MP for Braintree, was announced as Conservative Party chairman by Boris Johnson on Wednesday.

He succeeds outgoing chairman Brandon Lewis.

On Twitter, Mr Cleverly said: "Great to take over as Conservative Party chairman from my good friend Brandon Lewis. Big shoes to fill, but I'm unbelievably excited by this opportunity."

Mr Cleverly, 49, had served under former PM Theresa May as Conservative deputy chairman for 18 months and, since April, as a junior Brexit minister.

Despite supporting Mrs May's withdrawal agreement, he is said to be popular with Brexiteers and is close to Boris Johnson, having served in the London Assembly while he was mayor.

Mr Cleverly, whose constituency includes Great Bardfield and Finchingfield, launched his own bid for the Conservative leadership but pulled out barely a week after announcing his candidature.

