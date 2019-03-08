Advanced search

Uttlesford MPs react following Boris Johnson's leadership victory

PUBLISHED: 07:53 24 July 2019

Kemi Badenoch and James Cleverly. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Kemi Badenoch and James Cleverly. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Uttlesford MPs Kemi Badenoch and James Cleverly congratulated the new leader of the Conservative Party, Boris Johnson, following his election success.

Mr Johnson beat Jeremy Hunt, winning 92,153 votes to his rival's 46,656. The former London mayor officially takes over from Theresa May today (Wednesday).

Speaking in the aftermath of his win, Mrs Badenoch, MP for Saffron Walden, tweeted: "Congratulations to Boris Johnson on winning the party leadership and commiserations to Jeremy Hunt after a long and gruelling campaign.

"Looking forward to supporting a positive and optimistic vision for the country that delivers for the Saffron Walden constituency."

Meanwhile, James Cleverly, who represents Braintree, including the Uttlesford villages of Finchingfield and Great Bardfield, was more succinct, tweeting: "Well done Boris Johnson, leader of Conservatives and our next prime minister."

Mr Cleverly, who himself launched a leadership bid before pulling out after just a few days, went on to retweet several messages of congratulations to Mr Johnson. The 50-year-old was appointed under secretary of state for exiting the European Union in April following the resignation of Chris Heaton-Harris. It is yet to be confirmed whether he will retain the role in the new Government.

The MP for South Cambridgeshire, Heidi Allen, whose constituency includes the villages of Duxford, Whittlesford, and Ickleton was less impressed with Mr Johnson's victory, however.

Shortly after the announcement was made, Mrs Allen, who quit the Conservative Party earlier this year, said: "If ever I needed reminding why I left #notmypm."

Mr Johnson was expected to announce his cabinet on Wednesday before getting down to the business of addressing the UK's Brexit negotiations.

Most Read

Spectators turn out for Finchingfield’s wacky and wet three-legged race

Facing water guns when returning through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Dunmow man, 66, summonsed to court after police investigation into producing counterfeit currency

Four men have been summonsed to court following a police investigating into the production of counterfeit currency. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Motorcyclist in critical condition following A120 collision

The A120 was closed on Sunday following a collision.

MP’s backing for proposal which could improve mobile coverage in Uttlesford

Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch has backed a scheme which aims to improve mobile networks in rural areas

Camp under the stars in first for forest festival

Woodfest at Hatfield Forest. Picture: NATIONAL TRUST

