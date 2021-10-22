Gallery

Published: 5:00 PM October 22, 2021

Cubs, Scouts and Explorers from 1st Dunmow Scout Group and the surrounding Hatfield Forest District have been chatting and making new friends worldwide.

The special radio station GB1DS (Golf Bravo One Dunmow Scouts) had contact with neighbouring Castle Hedingham Scouts and Harlow District Scouts as well as stations further afield across Europe.

The young people in Dunmow had the opportunity to practice their foreign languages in voice, video calls and chat rooms, with French, Spanish and Russian skills on show.

They found that some participants were more fluent than others, but that’s all part of the fun!

The effort was made as part of the annual Jamboree on the Air and Jamboree on the Internet (JOTA-JOTI).

JOTA has been running since the 9th World Scout Jamboree in 1957, with JOTI being combined in 1997 as the internet gained popularity.

JOTA-JOTI is the world’s largest annual scouting event and Scouts and Guides of any age can participate.

The radio stations are run by licensed amateur radio operator volunteers, some of them scouts or scout leaders themselves.

Participants also tried their hands at the NATO Phonetic Alphabet.

They had a go at decoding Morse Code through a series of challenges and were able to send secret messages to each other.

By the end of the weekend, 27 young people attending had logged contacts with more than 35 locations worldwide.

In the process they made new friends and had shared stories about favourite foods, sports, culture and pastimes.

They overcame many of the challenges of radio and internet communications, and have developed their knowledge and skills for life.

Roger Pettett (G7TKI) Centurions Explorer Scout Unit Leader and 1st Dunmow ASL said he wanted to thank all the leader volunteers who gave their time to set-up, take-down and assist with the weekend, and to the young people who attended.

Hatfield Forest District has active sections in all age groups in the region and are always keen to welcome both new scouts and adult volunteers.

There are Scout units in Dunmow, Takeley, Elsenham, Stansted Mountfitchet, Stebbing, Little Hallingbury and Hatfield Broad Oak.

For more information see the website https://www.scouts.org.uk/groups/?loc=CM61BG

