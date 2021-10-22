News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Scouts jamboree fun covers radio skills to Morse Code

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:00 PM October 22, 2021   
Two girls taking part in a decoding the Morse Code challenge, Great Dunmow

Participants at 1st Dunmow Scout Group involved in decoding Morse Code - Credit: 1st Dunmow Scout Group

Cubs, Scouts and Explorers from 1st Dunmow Scout Group and the surrounding Hatfield Forest District have been chatting and making new friends worldwide.

The special radio station GB1DS (Golf Bravo One Dunmow Scouts) had contact with neighbouring Castle Hedingham Scouts and Harlow District Scouts as well as stations further afield across Europe.

The young people in Dunmow had the opportunity to practice their foreign languages in voice, video calls and chat rooms, with French, Spanish and Russian skills on show.

They found that some participants were more fluent than others, but that’s all part of the fun!

The effort was made as part of the annual Jamboree on the Air and Jamboree on the Internet (JOTA-JOTI).

JOTA has been running since the 9th World Scout Jamboree in 1957, with JOTI being combined in 1997 as the internet gained popularity.

JOTA-JOTI is the world’s largest annual scouting event and Scouts and Guides of any age can participate.

The radio stations are run by licensed amateur radio operator volunteers, some of them scouts or scout leaders themselves.

Participants also tried their hands at the NATO Phonetic Alphabet.

They had a go at decoding Morse Code through a series of challenges and were able to send secret messages to each other.

By the end of the weekend, 27 young people attending had logged contacts with more than 35 locations worldwide.

In the process they made new friends and had shared stories about favourite foods, sports, culture and pastimes.

They overcame many of the challenges of radio and internet communications, and have developed their knowledge and skills for life.

Roger Pettett (G7TKI) Centurions Explorer Scout Unit Leader and 1st Dunmow ASL said he wanted to thank all the leader volunteers who gave their time to set-up, take-down and assist with the weekend, and to the young people who attended.

Hatfield Forest District has active sections in all age groups in the region and are always keen to welcome both new scouts and adult volunteers.

There are Scout units in Dunmow, Takeley, Elsenham, Stansted Mountfitchet, Stebbing, Little Hallingbury and Hatfield Broad Oak.

For more information see the website https://www.scouts.org.uk/groups/?loc=CM61BG

Video and voice calls from 1st Dunmow Scout Group headquarters

Video and voice calls from 1st Dunmow Scout Group headquarters - Credit: 1st Dunmow Scout Group

Adult, child in front of a laptop in Great Dunmow having a conversation with a Scout who is abroad

Dunmow in a video call with Malaysia, and practising Spanish with Scouts in Mexico - Credit: 1st Dunmow Scout Group

Young man listening to a radio transmission, Great Dunmow, Essex

Listening to Jamboree stations on 40m short-wave radio and Echolink at 1st Dunmow Scout Group headquarters - Credit: 1st Dunmow Scout Group

Group around a computer, taking part in a video chat, 1st Dunmow Scout Group

Taking part in Scout chat rooms - Credit: 1st Dunmow Scout Group

Man, child focussed on learning Morse Code, Great Dunmow, Essex

Learning Morse Code in Great Dunmow - Credit: 1st Dunmow Scout Group

Young person at laptop, talking to others, from 1st Dunmow Scout headquarters

A Dunmow participant discovering more about favourite things and food through chats around the world - Credit: 1st Dunmow Scout Group

Two girls taking part in a decoding the Morse Code challenge, Great Dunmow

Participants at 1st Dunmow Scout Group involved in decoding Morse Code - Credit: 1st Dunmow Scout Group


Great Dunmow News
Essex

A sign for Hylands Park and Hylands House, Chelmsford

Council agrees to 'complicated' parking charges at Hylands Park

Piers Meyler, Local Democracy Reporter

Last Night of the Proms in Great Dunmow

Music

Full house success: Great Dunmow's Last Night of the Proms

Louise Dunderdale

Emergency services at the scene near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-

Conservative MP David Amess dies after being stabbed in Essex constituency

Johnny Griffith

Sir David Amess MP

Tributes pour in after death of Essex MP Sir David Amess

Louise Dunderdale

