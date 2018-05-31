Advanced search

Jackie marks with half-a-century of scouting in Dunmow

PUBLISHED: 07:32 26 December 2019

Jackie Martin celebrates 50 years with the scouts in Dunmow. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Jackie Martin celebrates 50 years with the scouts in Dunmow. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

A Dunmow woman has marked 50 years of service to the town's scout group in a celebration attended by about 100 people.

The 1st Dunmow Scout Group arranged a surprise celebration in November for Jackie Martin, who joined the organisation in 1969 and leads the Dunmow Tigers' cub pack.

Past and current members, friends and parents attended the event and offered gifts to Mrs Martin, including an album with photos of her 50 years with the scouts.

Mrs Martin said: "It was a big surprise. I was warned a few days before something was going to happen but I didn't know what.

"I was completely overwhelmed by it. I hadn't realised that so many people were going to be turning up and what they had organised."

Mrs Martin was also given a 50-year certificate from the Scout Association, while the Lord Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst, sent a message of congratulations to be read at the ceremony.

Mrs Martin was 23 years old when she joined the 1st Dunmow Scout Group, which has about 160 members aged between six and 15.

As cub leader, she has travelled to America, Germany and the Netherlands with her cubs and also ran a swimming club over the years.

Mrs Martin said: "I just love working with young people - they are such a pleasure to work with.

"It's been great fun. I've met lovely people on the way, made lifelong friendships and seen some lovely people come out the other end."

Mrs Martin, who is now retired, ran a family boat-building business in Dunmow with her husband Rodney, who was also a scout leader. Their son, David, is a trustee of Dunmow Scouts and both of their grandchildren have been part of the group.

The chairman for the 1st Dunmow Scout Group said: "Jackie inspires children through practical experience and relentless encouragement to overcome personal barriers and boundaries, and to take risks with safety.

"The Great Dunmow community is extremely lucky in having a unique and enviable quality of scouting, delivered by a fantastic team of scouters, who give their time freely."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Delivery driver targeted in attempted robbery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery

Police appeal after spate of incidents in which pellets have been fired at cars

Officers are appealing for information. Picture: Danny Loo.

Man arrested on terrorism suspicions released without charge - police clarify

Police and ambulance crews in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Arguments break out among councillors as climate change motion is discussed

L-R: Cllr John Lodge and Cllr Barbara Light. Photos: CONTRIBUTED.

Jackie marks with half-a-century of scouting in Dunmow

Jackie Martin celebrates 50 years with the scouts in Dunmow. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Delivery driver targeted in attempted robbery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery

Police appeal after spate of incidents in which pellets have been fired at cars

Officers are appealing for information. Picture: Danny Loo.

Man arrested on terrorism suspicions released without charge - police clarify

Police and ambulance crews in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Arguments break out among councillors as climate change motion is discussed

L-R: Cllr John Lodge and Cllr Barbara Light. Photos: CONTRIBUTED.

Jackie marks with half-a-century of scouting in Dunmow

Jackie Martin celebrates 50 years with the scouts in Dunmow. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Jackie marks with half-a-century of scouting in Dunmow

Jackie Martin celebrates 50 years with the scouts in Dunmow. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Airport launches new direct flight to Moscow

Stansted Airport. Picture: JP Asher

Date set for final decision on airport plan

The entrance to Stansted Airport

Delivery driver targeted in attempted robbery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery

Woman admits attempting to open plane door mid-flight

Chelmsford Crown Court.
Drive 24