"It's what happens nowadays": manager of ram-raided Thaxted garage speaks out and says he plans to reopen today

The manager of a Thaxted garage which was ram-raided today (October 3) has spoken out about the incident.

Detectives are investigating after a ram-raid at Saracens filling station in Mill End, which officers were called to at 3.50am this morning.

A Hilux vehicle, which was used to break in to the filling station, has been recovered and nothing was taken.

Manager Craig Reynolds, 50, has worked at the garage for 30 years. When asked how he felt about the incident, he said: "Its what happens nowadays. We had the same things two years almost to the month, they stole lots of cigarettes that time."

Craig, who lives nearby, found about about the ram raid at 4.30am when a friend, who's father was driving past, saw the police in attendance.

He arrived to find a van "parked" in the garage's doorway. As a result, some front shutters had been "ripped off" and the door was also broken.

Despite the damage, Craig, who was busy clearing the entrance, said he planned to open later this afternoon.

District Commander for Braintree and Uttlesford, Chief Inspector Janette Rawlingson, has expressed words reassurance for Thaxted residents after this morning's events:

"I know that Thaxted is a close, tight-knit community, and this type of offence will come as a shock to people who live and work in the area. The damage this incident has caused to an important local business is unacceptable and, thankfully, nothing was taken and no one was hurt.

"Our detectives are working diligently to find those responsible for this crime, and I would urge anyone with information about this incident, or any of the vehicles involved, to call Braintree CID on 101 and quote incident 124 of 10 October.

"I appreciate that some people may be nervous to come forward, so you can call Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit information through their website.

"Local officers will be stepping up patrols in the area, so please speak to them if you have any concerns. People who want to commit crime are not welcome in Uttlesford, and I won't let our local communities feel vulnerable to people who want to cause them harm."