Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Investigation launched into Tesco burglary in Stansted where four-figure sum of cash was taken

PUBLISHED: 10:08 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:08 27 June 2019

Tesco Express in Cambridge Road was burgled on Monday (June 24). Picture: GOOGLE

Tesco Express in Cambridge Road was burgled on Monday (June 24). Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

Detectives have launched an investigation into a burglary in Stansted on Monday (24 June).

Police were called to reports that the Tesco Express on Cambridge Road had been broken in to just after 12am.

A four-figure sum of cash was taken from inside the store after three people are reported to have forced entry through the front of the store.

You may also want to watch:

It's believed they left in a white BMW which headed towards the M11.

Officers attended and searched the area for the car and its occupants.

Anyone with information about this burglary, or who lives nearby and has CCTV or dash cam available to view, is asked to call Braintree CID on 101 and quote the incident number 1 of 24/06.

You can also submit information to Crimestoppers completely anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or through their website.

Most Read

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in A120 crash near Dunmow

The incident happen on Saturday between Braintree and Dunmow.

Homes shake as ‘sonic boom’ is heard over Uttlesford

A Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4 taking off from RAF Fairford. Picture: MoD/Crown copyright

Man rescued by firefighters from rooftop of three storey Great Bardfield building suffered “traumatic injuries”

A man has been rescued after construction materials fell on top of him. Picture: ARCHANT

Four men arrested on suspicion of immigration offences at award winning Thaxted restaurant

Four men were arrested at India Villa last Friday (June 21). Picture: GOOGLE

Woman, 25, released on bail after being arrested at Stansted Airport on suspicion of endangering an aircraft

A Maidenhead woman was arrested at Stansted Airport on suspicion of endangering an aircraft. Picture: MARK DAVISION

Most Read

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in A120 crash near Dunmow

The incident happen on Saturday between Braintree and Dunmow.

Homes shake as ‘sonic boom’ is heard over Uttlesford

A Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4 taking off from RAF Fairford. Picture: MoD/Crown copyright

Man rescued by firefighters from rooftop of three storey Great Bardfield building suffered “traumatic injuries”

A man has been rescued after construction materials fell on top of him. Picture: ARCHANT

Four men arrested on suspicion of immigration offences at award winning Thaxted restaurant

Four men were arrested at India Villa last Friday (June 21). Picture: GOOGLE

Woman, 25, released on bail after being arrested at Stansted Airport on suspicion of endangering an aircraft

A Maidenhead woman was arrested at Stansted Airport on suspicion of endangering an aircraft. Picture: MARK DAVISION

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

REVIEW: An enchanted Evening with Sir Michael Parkinson at Cambridge Arts Theatre - still charming us after all these years

Sir Michael Parkinson

Four men arrested on suspicion of immigration offences at award winning Thaxted restaurant

Four men were arrested at India Villa last Friday (June 21). Picture: GOOGLE

Investigation launched into Tesco burglary in Stansted where four-figure sum of cash was taken

Tesco Express in Cambridge Road was burgled on Monday (June 24). Picture: GOOGLE

Decision day arrives for R4U over fate of local plan

Uttlesford District Council have submitted their local plan to be examined by planning inspectors. Picture: ARCHANT

Sondheim to be celebrated at Fairycroft House Saffron Walden on July 13

Joanna Eden will be singing Sondheim at Fairycroft House
Drive 24