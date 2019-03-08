Investigation launched into Tesco burglary in Stansted where four-figure sum of cash was taken

Tesco Express in Cambridge Road was burgled on Monday (June 24). Picture: GOOGLE Archant

Detectives have launched an investigation into a burglary in Stansted on Monday (24 June).

Police were called to reports that the Tesco Express on Cambridge Road had been broken in to just after 12am.

A four-figure sum of cash was taken from inside the store after three people are reported to have forced entry through the front of the store.

It's believed they left in a white BMW which headed towards the M11.

Officers attended and searched the area for the car and its occupants.

Anyone with information about this burglary, or who lives nearby and has CCTV or dash cam available to view, is asked to call Braintree CID on 101 and quote the incident number 1 of 24/06.

You can also submit information to Crimestoppers completely anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or through their website.