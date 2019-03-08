Inspectors' verdict on district's local plan is delayed thanks to General Election

A significant step in the progression of Uttlesford District Council's (UDC) local plan has been pushed back by months, due to the General Election.

UDC has been advised that a letter by independent inspectors which sets out their views on the local plan has been delayed until after December 12, the day of the General Election. It is now unlikely that the council will receive the document until the new year.

The local plan is being examined by two inspectors appointed by the planning inspectorate, whose role is to determine whether the plan is sound and legally compliant in accordance with planning policy.

The council had been expecting to receive a letter in October, and had anticipated that this would indicate how the plan would be progressed following the Stage 1 public examination hearings that were held in July.

However, the planning inspectorate has said that it will not be issuing any letters regarding the soundness or legal compliance of local plans before the election. This is because we are now a phase called the 'pre-election period', which restricts politically sensitive decisions or announcements being made in the run-up to an election.

Uttlesford's local plan, which was submitted in January, identifies sites which can be developed for housing and will shape future development up until 2033.

For information about the local plan examination, visit www.uttlesford.gov.uk/local-plan-examination.