Advanced search

Inspectors' verdict on district's local plan is delayed thanks to General Election

PUBLISHED: 14:39 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 12 November 2019

A letter in which independent inspectors give their verdict on Uttlesford District Council's local plan has been pushed back.

A letter in which independent inspectors give their verdict on Uttlesford District Council's local plan has been pushed back.

Archant

A significant step in the progression of Uttlesford District Council's (UDC) local plan has been pushed back by months, due to the General Election.

UDC has been advised that a letter by independent inspectors which sets out their views on the local plan has been delayed until after December 12, the day of the General Election. It is now unlikely that the council will receive the document until the new year.

The local plan is being examined by two inspectors appointed by the planning inspectorate, whose role is to determine whether the plan is sound and legally compliant in accordance with planning policy.

You may also want to watch:

The council had been expecting to receive a letter in October, and had anticipated that this would indicate how the plan would be progressed following the Stage 1 public examination hearings that were held in July.

However, the planning inspectorate has said that it will not be issuing any letters regarding the soundness or legal compliance of local plans before the election. This is because we are now a phase called the 'pre-election period', which restricts politically sensitive decisions or announcements being made in the run-up to an election.

Uttlesford's local plan, which was submitted in January, identifies sites which can be developed for housing and will shape future development up until 2033.

For information about the local plan examination, visit www.uttlesford.gov.uk/local-plan-examination.

Most Read

Police issue appeal after Broxted burglary

Essex Police are appealing for two men to come forward after a burglary in Broxted on October 5. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Dunmow remembers: Community comes together to honour the fallen

A parade and memorial service was held in Dunmow on Remembrance Sunday. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint’s personal belongings – including piercings – sell for £347,750 at Cambridgeshire auction

Items belonging to Keith Flint, The Prodigy frontman, sold for thousands at Cheffins auctions in Cambridge on November 7. Picture: PA/PA Media

Communities across Uttlesford will fall silent to honour the fallen

A Remembrance Sunday service in Great Dunmow. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Dunmow man pleads not guilty to grooming ‘teenage boy’

Warren James Bolden appeared at Chelmsford Magistrate's Court on Wednesday August 28.

Most Read

Police issue appeal after Broxted burglary

Essex Police are appealing for two men to come forward after a burglary in Broxted on October 5. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Dunmow remembers: Community comes together to honour the fallen

A parade and memorial service was held in Dunmow on Remembrance Sunday. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint’s personal belongings – including piercings – sell for £347,750 at Cambridgeshire auction

Items belonging to Keith Flint, The Prodigy frontman, sold for thousands at Cheffins auctions in Cambridge on November 7. Picture: PA/PA Media

Communities across Uttlesford will fall silent to honour the fallen

A Remembrance Sunday service in Great Dunmow. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Dunmow man pleads not guilty to grooming ‘teenage boy’

Warren James Bolden appeared at Chelmsford Magistrate's Court on Wednesday August 28.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Inspectors’ verdict on district’s local plan is delayed thanks to General Election

A letter in which independent inspectors give their verdict on Uttlesford District Council's local plan has been pushed back.

Primary school pupils explore the lives of Second World War evacuees at art exhibition

Primary school pupil Jasmine Passfield with suitcases made by Great Bardfield Primary students. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Pub is flushed with success after taking top toilet award

Ladies toilet. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Dunmow remembers: Community comes together to honour the fallen

A parade and memorial service was held in Dunmow on Remembrance Sunday. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Brexit Party candidate withdrawn by Nigel Farage

Malcolm Rider-Featherstone would have represented the Brexit Party for the Saffron Walden constituency during the General Election 2019. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.
Drive 24