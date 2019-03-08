Advanced search

Inquest opened as Great Saling murder investigation continues

PUBLISHED: 13:30 09 September 2019

A property in Great Saling was cordoned off after Linda Vilika died at the scene on August 19. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A woman who died at her Great Saling home was found with stab wounds to her chest, an inquest heard.

Police were called to an address in The Street on August 19 and found Linda Vilika, 41, unconscious with stab wounds. She died at the scene.

At the opening of the inquest into her death this morning (September 9) in Chelmsford, coroner's officer Lynsey Chaffe said a post-mortem took place at Broomfield Hospital, carried out by Dr Fitzpatrick Swallow, and gave the provisional cause of death as 'consistent with stab wounds to the chest'.

The coroner said neuropathy and toxicology tests were pending.

On August 23, Wilfred Jacob, 42, of The Street, in Great Saling, was charged with the murder of Ms Vilika.

Although Jacob has not entered a plea, a provisional trial date has been set for March 16, due to take place at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Ms Chaffe confirmed that a police investigation is on-going.

