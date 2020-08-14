Advanced search

International Baccalaureate Diploma results 2020: Hockerill Anglo-European College

PUBLISHED: 12:20 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:01 14 August 2020

Hockerill Anglo-European College students celebrate their IB results.

Hockerill College

Hockerill students are celebrating another strong set of results in the International Baccalaureate Diploma programme.

The 115 Hockerill students gaining the IB Diploma this year achieved an overall points average of 35.5 against an international average of 29.9.

A number of students made it on to the prestigious 40 points plus chart, which is equivalent to A*, A*, A*, A* at A-Level. They are also in the top 9.7percent* of IB Diploma students worldwide.

They are: Zara Abouharb, Giulia Argante, Madelaine Ball, Molly Box, Sophie Brixton, Zara Byng, Cecilia Catmur, Dewi Chappel, Giuseppe Cognata, Felicity Henry, Nathaniel Honey, Olivia Knowles, Choi Kiu Koo, Annabelle McKelvey, Eleanor Annabelle Milton, Ignacio Perinat, Alexia Ricart Panova, Dominic Tatchell, Lilith Weimer, Adam Wilson plus Aneshka Moudry who scored 44 points, achieved by less than 1 percent of students worldwide.

And 75 percent will be attending a Russell Group institute, which represents 24 leading UK universities.

Hockerill students overall achieved a 57.7 percent equivalent pass rate at A*/A, 16.1 percent of these being at A*. This compares the two highest grades achievable at IB Diploma Higher level (7 and 6) with A* and A at A-Level.

Acting head Sarah Pearson said: ‘We are delighted with these excellent results. Coursework and predicted grades contributed to the algorithms used by the IB to arrive at final grades.

“Our students have secured places at a range of excellent universities, both in the UK and internationally. “They will be studying in a wide range of disciplines including Medicine, Mathematics, PPE, Military History, Biological Sciences, Molecular Bioengineering, Social Anthropology, Music, International Business Management, Psychology, Law, Economics, French, Spanish and Arabic.

“We know that the IB Diploma prepares young people so well for next steps and I am sure we will hear of our students continued success. We are incredibly proud of our graduating cohort and wish them all the very best with their continued studies.”

