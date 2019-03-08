Advanced search

Hundreds of primary pupils enter Easter egg design competition

PUBLISHED: 08:36 25 April 2019

Elsie Sadler from Great Dunmow Primary School also received recognition for her design. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Hundreds of primary school students entered an Easter-themed competition, run by a Dunmow solicitor.

Both Lottie Cadby and Katie Bryan from Rayne Primary School received prizes for their artwork. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDBoth Lottie Cadby and Katie Bryan from Rayne Primary School received prizes for their artwork. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Run by GoodyBurrett solicitors, children submitted their creative designs for Easter eggs as part of the competition.

The two winners, Elsie Sadler from Great Dunmow Primary School, and Lotti Cadby from Rayne Primary School, received hampers filled with chocolate.

Joanna Maffei, a solicitor at GoodyBurrett, who organised the competition, said: “I want to say 'well done' to all the children. The winners were chosen because of their originality and creativity. The colours were also vibrant and eye-catching. Seven local schools took part and it was a real success.”

The three runners-up, from Rayne Primary School, Roseacres Primary School, in Takeley, and Great Easton Primary, received Easter eggs.

GoodyBurrett has an office in Dunmow, in Stortford Road.

