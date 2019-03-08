Youngers are on the trail during Dunmow's Easter egg hunt event
PUBLISHED: 08:47 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:56 18 April 2019
Hundreds of children searched Dunmow’s High Street, trying to solve a holiday-themed puzzle, as they took part in an Easter trail on Friday.
The trail, which started at Minnies Tearoom, was hosted by the Easter bunny and the Girl in Wonderland and saw competitors enter a prize draw once they had completed their puzzle. The event was organised by Great Dunmow Town Team.
Every child also received a small Easter egg once they handed their sheet in.
Rachael Clark, town team chairman and Minnies Tearoom manager, said: “It was fabulous, a really good turn-out. We had two hundred children taking part as well as their families, which was lovely. A lot of the shops said it was lovely to see so many people in the High Street.”
Rachael added that the Dunmow Town Team, a group of businesses dedicated to encouraging people to shop locally, are looking for more organisations to get involved and they intend to hold a summer event.