Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Gallery

Youngers are on the trail during Dunmow's Easter egg hunt event

PUBLISHED: 08:47 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:56 18 April 2019

Kamryn Mcintyre, Rainia McIntyre, Emma Shirley with the Easter Bunny and The Wonderland Girl at Minnies Tearoom. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Kamryn Mcintyre, Rainia McIntyre, Emma Shirley with the Easter Bunny and The Wonderland Girl at Minnies Tearoom. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Copyright © 2019 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved.

Hundreds of children searched Dunmow’s High Street, trying to solve a holiday-themed puzzle, as they took part in an Easter trail on Friday.

The Easter Bunny and The Wonderland Girl with Gracie Adams, Rose Witham, Maisie Turner, Lola Gibson, Ella Brundle before setting off on the Easter egg hunt. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYThe Easter Bunny and The Wonderland Girl with Gracie Adams, Rose Witham, Maisie Turner, Lola Gibson, Ella Brundle before setting off on the Easter egg hunt. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Hundreds of children searched Dunmow's High Street, trying to solve a holiday-themed puzzle, as they took part in an Easter trail on Friday.

The trail, which started at Minnies Tearoom, was hosted by the Easter bunny and the Girl in Wonderland and saw competitors enter a prize draw once they had completed their puzzle. The event was organised by Great Dunmow Town Team.

Every child also received a small Easter egg once they handed their sheet in.

Rachael Clark, town team chairman and Minnies Tearoom manager, said: “It was fabulous, a really good turn-out. We had two hundred children taking part as well as their families, which was lovely. A lot of the shops said it was lovely to see so many people in the High Street.”

The Easter Bunny rewards five- year-old Henry Ellis for completing the Easter Egg Hunt. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYThe Easter Bunny rewards five- year-old Henry Ellis for completing the Easter Egg Hunt. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Rachael added that the Dunmow Town Team, a group of businesses dedicated to encouraging people to shop locally, are looking for more organisations to get involved and they intend to hold a summer event.

Fun during the Easter egg hunt. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYFun during the Easter egg hunt. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Oliver Lomax finds a T whilst solving the Easter puzzle. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYOliver Lomax finds a T whilst solving the Easter puzzle. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Four families, with children ranging from four to nine-years-old, take part in the Easter egg hunt. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYFour families, with children ranging from four to nine-years-old, take part in the Easter egg hunt. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Camryn Mcintyre, and Emma Shirley. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYCamryn Mcintyre, and Emma Shirley. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Evie Johnson and her mum Linzie Selby with The Wonderland Girl. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYEvie Johnson and her mum Linzie Selby with The Wonderland Girl. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Freya Hurst matches the bunnies in the window with her entry form and brother Nathan, as well as granny and grandad check it out. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYFreya Hurst matches the bunnies in the window with her entry form and brother Nathan, as well as granny and grandad check it out. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Most Read

‘Disappointment’ after Dunmow United’s clubhouse is broken into and raided for sweets

Dunmow United FC's clubhouse. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Town Council to spend thousands in attempt to stop illegal encampments outside Helena Romanes School

The traveller site outside Helena Romanes School in June 2018. Picture: ANDY LONG/ESSEX POLICE

Saffron Building Sociey to close its Dunmow branch

The Saffron Building Society office in Dunmow, which will close its doors for the final time this July. Picture: GOOGLE

Youngers are on the trail during Dunmow’s Easter egg hunt event

Kamryn Mcintyre, Rainia McIntyre, Emma Shirley with the Easter Bunny and The Wonderland Girl at Minnies Tearoom. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Road set to close for six months to replace ‘deteriorating’ bridge

Essex Highways closed the road in March to clear vegetation from the bridge. Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

Most Read

‘Disappointment’ after Dunmow United’s clubhouse is broken into and raided for sweets

Dunmow United FC's clubhouse. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Town Council to spend thousands in attempt to stop illegal encampments outside Helena Romanes School

The traveller site outside Helena Romanes School in June 2018. Picture: ANDY LONG/ESSEX POLICE

Saffron Building Sociey to close its Dunmow branch

The Saffron Building Society office in Dunmow, which will close its doors for the final time this July. Picture: GOOGLE

Youngers are on the trail during Dunmow’s Easter egg hunt event

Kamryn Mcintyre, Rainia McIntyre, Emma Shirley with the Easter Bunny and The Wonderland Girl at Minnies Tearoom. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Road set to close for six months to replace ‘deteriorating’ bridge

Essex Highways closed the road in March to clear vegetation from the bridge. Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Staff at Dunmow superstore raise hundreds for charity

Tesco staff putting on a brave face as they get their legs waxed. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Village is first in the fast lane as new ultra broadband is installed

Left to Right: Cllr Gagan Mohindra, Gigaclear Project Delivery Director Liz Southardr, Superfast Essex mascot, Super Sam, Superfast Essex Senior Programme Manage Connie Kerbst, and Chief Operating Officer at Gigaclear Drew Ritchie. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Red Arrows to return to Duxford as part of the Flying Legends air show

The Red Arrows – will return to the Flying Legends air show this July, one of the few opportunities for the public to see them display this year before the team heads to the United States on tour. Picture; MoD

Record number of Essex parents offered first choice of primary school

St Thomas More Primary School in Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Saffron Building Sociey to close its Dunmow branch

The Saffron Building Society office in Dunmow, which will close its doors for the final time this July. Picture: GOOGLE
Drive 24