Gallery

Youngers are on the trail during Dunmow's Easter egg hunt event

Kamryn Mcintyre, Rainia McIntyre, Emma Shirley with the Easter Bunny and The Wonderland Girl at Minnies Tearoom. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Copyright © 2019 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved.

Hundreds of children searched Dunmow’s High Street, trying to solve a holiday-themed puzzle, as they took part in an Easter trail on Friday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Easter Bunny and The Wonderland Girl with Gracie Adams, Rose Witham, Maisie Turner, Lola Gibson, Ella Brundle before setting off on the Easter egg hunt. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY The Easter Bunny and The Wonderland Girl with Gracie Adams, Rose Witham, Maisie Turner, Lola Gibson, Ella Brundle before setting off on the Easter egg hunt. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Hundreds of children searched Dunmow's High Street, trying to solve a holiday-themed puzzle, as they took part in an Easter trail on Friday.

The trail, which started at Minnies Tearoom, was hosted by the Easter bunny and the Girl in Wonderland and saw competitors enter a prize draw once they had completed their puzzle. The event was organised by Great Dunmow Town Team.

Every child also received a small Easter egg once they handed their sheet in.

Rachael Clark, town team chairman and Minnies Tearoom manager, said: “It was fabulous, a really good turn-out. We had two hundred children taking part as well as their families, which was lovely. A lot of the shops said it was lovely to see so many people in the High Street.”

The Easter Bunny rewards five- year-old Henry Ellis for completing the Easter Egg Hunt. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY The Easter Bunny rewards five- year-old Henry Ellis for completing the Easter Egg Hunt. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Rachael added that the Dunmow Town Team, a group of businesses dedicated to encouraging people to shop locally, are looking for more organisations to get involved and they intend to hold a summer event.

Fun during the Easter egg hunt. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Fun during the Easter egg hunt. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Oliver Lomax finds a T whilst solving the Easter puzzle. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Oliver Lomax finds a T whilst solving the Easter puzzle. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Four families, with children ranging from four to nine-years-old, take part in the Easter egg hunt. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Four families, with children ranging from four to nine-years-old, take part in the Easter egg hunt. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Camryn Mcintyre, and Emma Shirley. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Camryn Mcintyre, and Emma Shirley. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Evie Johnson and her mum Linzie Selby with The Wonderland Girl. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Evie Johnson and her mum Linzie Selby with The Wonderland Girl. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY