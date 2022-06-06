Gallery
Platinum Jubilee pictures from Great Dunmow and district
The district has been celebrating the Platinum Jubilee. Here are some of your pictures.
Pictures from school celebrations across Uttlesford are here.
Platinum Jubilee in Great Dunmow
In Great Dunmow, the Jubilee beacon was lit on Dunmow Recreation Ground.
A piper started the celebrations, Andy King performed the trumpet fanfare "Majesty", and the event also included a massed choir who sang before the beacon was lit, followed by fireworks.
In a separate event, Mayor Patrick Lavelle and deputy mayor Mike Coleman distributed Jubilee cakes to care homes.
And a celebration Platinum Jubilee Lunch was held at Foakes Hall, where participants sang a verse of the National Anthem.
At the lunch, there was also music from The Great Dunmow Town Band, and a performance by singer Nancy May.
Shops have also referenced the celebrations, with Big Ted in Rose Garden Florists window accompanied by corgis.
Platinum Jubilee in Great Bardfield
In Great Bardfield, potter Flora Olney organised a Platinum Jubilee Celebration Window Competition and made the prizes from porcelain clay.
Residents were asked to create a street-side window to celebrate HM The Queen’s 70 years reign - in any way they chose.
The competition was free and attracted 25 entries, a far higher number than expected. Flora's husband created a map of the entries, so that residents could walk around and view the windows.
Forty people attended the prize-giving.
Flora recognised every entry, with certificates, Super Dooper awards, Highly Commended awards, as well as first, second and third place awards.
"The feedback was incredibly positive," she said.
The winning entry was created by Jeremy and Johanna Goldsmith and sons Henry, four, and James, two and a half.
Their entry had a waving HM The Queen, bunting, and even a Beefeater.
Jeremy Goldsmith said he was surprised and delighted that his family, who are fairly new to the village, had won.
"We have a carved stag in our window. I said 'wouldn't it be great if we had the Queen sitting on the back of the stag, waving as people go by. We both laughed..."
From there, the idea snowballed, and their three windows facing the road were decorated. The mannequin ended up in a coat, with white gloves and a mask of The Queen.
Jeremy said he was very proud to collect the trophy with his boys.
"I felt I had won the World Cup! My two little boys came up with me. Everybody was clapping," he said.
The winners displayed their certificates and trophies in their windows.
Platinum Jubilee in High Easter
Celebrations in High Easter included a flypast from vintage planes, a street party, the Platinum Jubilee beacon and fireworks.
The beacon lighting evening began with a dance show by the children from ‘Be Unique’ performing arts group.
There was also music, a hog roast, and a sing-a-long, with beacon lighting and fireworks to finish.
Over the four day Platinum Jubilee weekend, the village also had a 5km Park Fun Run, village heritage walk, family cricket, car show and a flypast by a Spitfire and Hurricane.
There were children’s games and races, the church held a service of thanksgiving and a Jubilee flower display in church and the ‘Big Lunch’, a street party.
This story will be updated as more images and content comes in.
