The Rose Garden florist, Great Dunmow: The Platinum Jubilee window featuring Big Ted and the corgis - Credit: The Rose Garden Florist, Great Dunmow

The district has been celebrating the Platinum Jubilee. Here are some of your pictures.

Pictures from school celebrations across Uttlesford are here.

Platinum Jubilee in Great Dunmow

In Great Dunmow, the Jubilee beacon was lit on Dunmow Recreation Ground.

A piper started the celebrations, Andy King performed the trumpet fanfare "Majesty", and the event also included a massed choir who sang before the beacon was lit, followed by fireworks.

Great Dunmow Town Crier Richard Harris at the Platinum Jubilee beacon lighting ceremony - Credit: Mike Perry Photography

Great Dunmow mayor Patrick Lavelle at the Platinum Jubilee beacon lighting ceremony - Credit: Mike Perry Photography

A bagpipe player performing at the Great Dunmow Platinum Jubilee beacon lighting ceremony - Credit: Mike Perry Photography

Andy King performed the trumpet fanfare "Majesty" at the Platinum Jubilee beacon lighting ceremony in Great Dunmow - Credit: Mike Perry Photography

Choirs singing at the Great Dunmow Platinum Jubilee beacon lighting ceremony - Credit: Mike Perry Photography

Great Dunmow's beacon for HM The Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Mike Perry Photography

Fireworks in Great Dunmow for HM The Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Mike Perry Photography

In a separate event, Mayor Patrick Lavelle and deputy mayor Mike Coleman distributed Jubilee cakes to care homes.

And a celebration Platinum Jubilee Lunch was held at Foakes Hall, where participants sang a verse of the National Anthem.

At the lunch, there was also music from The Great Dunmow Town Band, and a performance by singer Nancy May.

Shops have also referenced the celebrations, with Big Ted in Rose Garden Florists window accompanied by corgis.

Great Dunmow Town Council celebrating the Platinum Jubilee. Pictured from left: Deputy mayor Mike Coleman, mayor Patrick Lavelle and town crier Richard Harris - Credit: Great Dunmow Town Council

The celebration Platinum Jubilee Lunch at Foakes Hall, Great Dunmow - Credit: Great Dunmow Town Council

Platinum Jubilee cakes were presented to Great Dunmow care homes by (from left) Great Dunmow deputy mayor Mike Coleman and mayor Patrick Lavelle. - Credit: Great Dunmow Town Council

The Rose Garden florist, Great Dunmow: The Platinum Jubilee window - Credit: The Rose Garden florist

Platinum Jubilee in Great Bardfield

In Great Bardfield, potter Flora Olney organised a Platinum Jubilee Celebration Window Competition and made the prizes from porcelain clay.

Residents were asked to create a street-side window to celebrate HM The Queen’s 70 years reign - in any way they chose.

The competition was free and attracted 25 entries, a far higher number than expected. Flora's husband created a map of the entries, so that residents could walk around and view the windows.

Forty people attended the prize-giving.

Flora recognised every entry, with certificates, Super Dooper awards, Highly Commended awards, as well as first, second and third place awards.

"The feedback was incredibly positive," she said.

The winning entry was created by Jeremy and Johanna Goldsmith and sons Henry, four, and James, two and a half.

Their entry had a waving HM The Queen, bunting, and even a Beefeater.

Jeremy Goldsmith said he was surprised and delighted that his family, who are fairly new to the village, had won.

"We have a carved stag in our window. I said 'wouldn't it be great if we had the Queen sitting on the back of the stag, waving as people go by. We both laughed..."

From there, the idea snowballed, and their three windows facing the road were decorated. The mannequin ended up in a coat, with white gloves and a mask of The Queen.

Jeremy said he was very proud to collect the trophy with his boys.

"I felt I had won the World Cup! My two little boys came up with me. Everybody was clapping," he said.

The winners displayed their certificates and trophies in their windows.

Great Bardfield's Platinum Jubilee celebration window competition, with mementoes and trophies made by potter Flora Olney - Credit: Flora Olney

Great Bardfield Platinum Jubilee windows competition winners Jeremy and Johanna Goldsmith are pictured with their son's cousin Freddie Calnan, James Goldsmith and Henry Goldsmith - Credit: Johanna Goldsmith

The second place winner in the Great Bardfield Platinum Jubilee Celebration Window Competition included dolls in national dress to reference the Commonwealth - Credit: Mary Glover

One of the entries to the Great Bardfield Platinum Jubilee Celebration Window Competition - Credit: Mary Glover

An entry to the Great Bardfield Platinum Jubilee Celebration Window Competition - Credit: Mary Glover

A Platinum Jubilee Celebration Window Competition entry in Great Bardfield - Credit: Mary Glover

Platinum Jubilee in High Easter

Celebrations in High Easter included a flypast from vintage planes, a street party, the Platinum Jubilee beacon and fireworks.

The beacon lighting evening began with a dance show by the children from ‘Be Unique’ performing arts group.

There was also music, a hog roast, and a sing-a-long, with beacon lighting and fireworks to finish.

Over the four day Platinum Jubilee weekend, the village also had a 5km Park Fun Run, village heritage walk, family cricket, car show and a flypast by a Spitfire and Hurricane.

There were children’s games and races, the church held a service of thanksgiving and a Jubilee flower display in church and the ‘Big Lunch’, a street party.

The High Easter Platinum Jubilee beacon and fireworks - Credit: Richard Keil Photography

The Platinum Jubilee beacon lit in High Easter - Credit: Richard Keil Photography





The Platinum Jubilee street party in full swing in High Easter - Credit: Richard Keil Photography

Participants at the Platinum Jubilee street party in High Easter - Credit: Richard Keil Photography

The High Easter street party for the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Richard Keil Photography

