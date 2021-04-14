Published: 12:00 PM April 14, 2021

Endurance Estates has opened a virtual public consultation over land at Takeley - Credit: Endurance Estates

A virtual public consultation opened on Monday (April 12) to view and give a developer feedback on proposals for two sites in Takeley.

The area, collectively called 'Land at Parsonage Road', is made up of land east of Parsonage Road, and land west of Garnetts, north of Dunmow Road.

Endurance Estates want to build an extension to Takeley, providing a mix of affordable and open market housing, with extensive public open space with new equipped play areas, new planting and landscaping.

They have set up a dedicated project website at www.landatparsonageroad.com for a virtual exhibition of their plans, with an online feedback facility and options to download the consultation materials.

The consultation runs until Friday, April 30.

Endurance Estates said: “We look forward to receiving valuable feedback from the community which will help inform our further project work and a future outline planning application.”

The project team can be contacted on 0800 232 1794, or emailing info@landatparsonageroad.com.