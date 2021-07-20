Published: 12:00 PM July 20, 2021

Stebbing: A plan for 60 new homes in the village has been lodged with Uttlesford District Council - Credit: Google Earth

Stebbing could become a small town if a plan to build 60 homes goes ahead, residents fear.

Arcady Architects have submitted plans for new homes to the east of Brick Kiln Lane on behalf of property developer Richstone Procurement.

But residents have warned that the homes will mean an extra 120 cars in the village, plus extra pressure on the healthcare system, schools and social services.

The scheme has attracted negative comments on Uttlesford District Council's planning website.

One resident raised environmental concerns and said Stebbing could become a small town with few amenities.

Amanda Mason wrote: "A scheme of this size is inappropriate for Stebbing and, if allowed to go ahead, would change the dynamic of the village.

"Stebbing would begin the transformation from village to small town which I would find undesirable.

"I believe this to be the sentiment of many current residents."

Another resident said developers' designs relied on a "that'll have to do" approach.

Toby Dixon said: "The infrastructure is disregarded and the momentum of the process is relied upon to push another inappropriate application through to the enormous profits of the contractors."

Uttlesford District Council's Housing Department said the plans could help to meet the housing needs of the district.

Of the 60 homes, 24 would need to be "affordable housing".

A parcel of land would be handed free of charge to Stebbing Primary School which could allow for expansion in the future.

Arcady Architects said: "This application follows on from positive pre-application advice from Uttlesford District Council's Planning Department and Essex County Council's Highways Department."

They said they want the scheme to achieve net gains in biodiversity.

Arcady Architects added: "The vision for the completed development is to provide a high-quality residential development that compliments the character of the village.

"The intention is to provide an attractive traditional housing scheme that offers a variety of dwellings to cater for a range of lifestyles."

Full details are on the district council's planning portal: https://publicaccess.uttlesford.gov.uk/

The planning application code is: UTT/21/2082/FUL.

The final deadline for comments is August 5 with a decision expected by October 5.