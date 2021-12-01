A hotel at the centre of Great Dunmow could become flats under new plans.

Uttlesford District Council has received a planning application to turn The Stables Hotel, part of The Star Inn complex, into five apartments.

In planning documents, the applicant says they do not expect hotel guest numbers to recover post-Covid and that the business will no longer be viable.

The Star Inn restaurant, which sits in a 17th-century building, is not set for change as part of the planning application.

In an economic statement, the developer said: "The Stables Hotel room occupancy for the period 2017-19 averaged 59 percent.

"However, this percentage has declined year-on-year, even with ongoing refurbishment."

Room occupancy stood at just 6% in 2021.

The three part-time housekeeping staff at The Stables will be offered alternative employment at the restaurant.

Planners will determine the result of the application by January 7, 2022.