Residents move into first new homes in Great Dunmow development

A CGI of the homes being built by Bellway at Sapphire Fields in Great Dunmow - Credit: Bellway

A new development in Great Dunmow has seen residents move into the first homes to be built there.

Sapphire Fields, built by developers Bellway, will include 266 homes at Great Dunmow Grange off Stortford Road.

There will be 181 private homes, while the remaining 85 will be designated as affordable homes for local people to access low-cost rent or shared ownership.

Many of the first occupants had reserved their homes off-plan to ensure they could secure their preferred home.

Bellway Essex sales director Jenny Walker said: "There’s a good variety of homes here, which we knew what was needed for the ever-growing community in Great Dunmow.

"We have two to four-bedroom homes ranging from detached to link-detached and semi-detached houses, as well as two-bedroom bungalows.

“Great Dunmow caters for the needs of a wide range of homebuyers and it was important that Sapphire Fields reflected this.

"The road links to Colchester, Braintree and Bishops Stortford, rail links to London and the proximity of Stansted Airport have helped to make this a popular area. The charm of Great Dunmow itself also draws people in.

“We look forward to welcoming more new residents and watching this new community evolve in the coming months.”