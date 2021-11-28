A map of the proposed development in Hatfield Broad Oak - Credit: Durkan Estates Ltd.

A new development has been proposed as part of ongoing efforts to tackle a housing shortage.

Durkan Estates Ltd has submitted a planning application for 30 new homes in Hatfield Broad Oak on land south of Cannons Lane.

According to a design and access statement, the site was put forward for residential development in response to the council’s appeal for land, which is part of its work to produce a new local plan.

Additionally, the 2.8 hectare site will consist of 12 affordable houses, reaching the 40% required by the council for developments over 15 homes, the statement says.

But constraints listed in the statement include visual impact on and proximity to existing residential properties, height restrictions, opportunities for proposed points of access and connectivity beyond the site.

A section reads: “The site is promoted as a suitable location for residential development that will deliver a high quality development of 30 dwellings and will contribute to reducing the current housing shortage within the local area.”

A later section reads: “The proposed design includes a public realm that promotes safe and active street frontages around a central arrival space.

“The carefully designed relationship between the landscape and built form creates the underpinning design rationale.

“Green spaces frame and complement the built form and the village green creates the centrepiece at the heart of the design.”

The houses themselves would be a mix of one to five bed, built in a “traditional” style.

According to the statement, the design includes “sustainable” methods of drainage and ecological management, although the location of the existing drainage was also raised as a planning constraint.

The site is currently an arable field.

Despite concerns regarding connectivity raised in the statement, Hatfield Broad Oak is currently connected to Bishop’s Stortford and Stansted Airport by the number 5 bus.

Uttlesford District Council is in the process of producing a new local plan, but cannot currently demonstrate a five year housing supply.

This means the application will have to be considered under the National Planning Policy Framework’s presumption in favour of sustainable development.

Uttlesford District Council have to determine the application by February 14, 2022.