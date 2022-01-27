Plans unveiled for 22 new Hatfield Broad Oak homes

New Bury Meadow from above, where a developer wants to build 22 new homes - Credit: Google Earth

A developer wants to build 22 new homes in Hatfield Broad Oak.

Lindpet Investments is seeking Uttlesford District Council's permission to build new houses on land near New Bury Meadow.

In a planning statement, the developer said that new homes could enhance the "vitality and viability" of Hatfield Broad Oak.

But residents have already written letters of objection to Uttlesford District Council, criticising the plan as a "disgrace".

A statement by Phase 2 Planning, written on behalf of Lindpet, reads: "The provision of housing on this site would serve to address an identified shortfall across the district.

"This would contribute to addressing issues of supply that have been evident for many years, resulting in the significant under-provision of housing relative to the need for new homes."

It adds: "The additional housing will help to sustain and enhance the vitality and viability of Hatfield Broad Oak and the surrounding area."

There are 22 homes included in Lindpet's outline plans, including nine affordable units.

The developer also wants to plant additional trees on the site.

If the outline plans are approved, then a more detailed plan can be designed and handed to Uttlesford District Council at a later date.

But residents have mounted opposition to the plans.

In letters published on the council's planning portal, resident Sue Brown said: "Hatfield Broad Oak, which dates back to the Domesday Book, should have full protection from such developments."

She added: "Our doctor's surgery is full to overflowing.

"I personally am waiting over a month for a telephone consultation.

"There is no employment in the area and our school is tiny."

David Barrington, whose house backs onto the plot, also wrote to the council.

He said: "We are in danger of becoming an urban town."

But residents Adrian Hibbert and Amanda Colbourne said they support the plan because housing on this site would be less intrusive than new homes elsewhere.

They wrote: "We are not in favour of larger developments, but there is a local need for affordable housing."

The deadline for comments is Thursday, February 17.

The application is referenced UTT/21/3783/OP and can be viewed online: https://publicaccess.uttlesford.gov.uk/