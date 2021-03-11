Published: 5:00 PM March 11, 2021

Lydia Halliday is the new manager at Croft House in Great Dunmow - Credit: Bupa Care Home

Hard work and a determined nature has led a member of staff to be promoted to manager at Croft House care home in Dunmow.

Lydia Halliday, 27, has worked in the care sector for 10 years. She started out working in care homes during school holidays and returned to the field after she completed her degree.

Lydia was in the middle of her training in a previous role when the Covid-19 pandemic began and she stepped in as a support manager.

She supported different care homes across the region over the past year, and impressed senior staff, leading to the new role.

Lydia said she relishes caring for residents.

You may also want to watch:

“We pride ourselves in offering person-centred care, and the care our residents receive is tailored specifically to their needs.

“I genuinely enjoy getting to know residents and their families in the process.

"I see it as a privilege to be involved in our residents’ journeys.”



