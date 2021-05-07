Is former Love Island star Carl Woods moving to Bardfield?
- Credit: Carl Woods / Instagram
Carl Woods, who appeared on TV's Love Island in 2016, has placed an offer on a house in the Great Bardfield area.
The tabloids claim that his fiancée Katie Price might move in with him, while her own property is repaired after a flood, before he rents out the property.
On Tuesday (May 4), the pair told ITV's Good Morning Britain about their 10 month whirlwind romance and engagement during lockdown and living together.
They met in an Essex restaurant last summer (2020). Carl said he "badgered" the restaurant owner to tell him when Katie was there, meeting her daughter Princess at the same time and talking for four hours.
The pair plan to marry this year. Ms Price, a mum to five children, has her mum who is terminally ill wants to see them married.
A spokesperson for Carl Woods told the Broadcast: "I can confirm an offer was made on a property in the Great Bardfield area of Essex."
