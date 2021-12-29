Two fire and rescue crews tackle chimney fire in Great Dunmow
- Credit: Archant
A chimney fire in Great Dunmow has sparked a reminder to sweep chimneys this winter.
Two fire crews from Dunmow and Thaxted tackled a chimney blaze for nearly an hour yesterday (Tuesday, December 28).
Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after 4pm.
An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Crews used chimney rods and a stirrup pump to extinguish the fire by 4.55pm.
"Most chimney fires are preventable.
"Regular inspection and cleaning of chimney flues will help prevent fires within chimneys."
They said chimney flues should be inspected in roof space.
Only suitable fuels should be used in homes, and residents should avoid resinous woods which cause soot to build up quickly.
The spokesperson added: "Do not stack fires too high and let them burn down well before you go to bed.
"Do not place objects over the mantelpiece which may cause you to stand too close."