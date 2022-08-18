News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Takeley car park could be turned into houses

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 10:00 AM August 18, 2022
Dunmow Road car park homes

Dunmow Road car park homes - Credit: Weston Homes

A 136-space car park in Takeley could be redeveloped into a housing estate, according to new plans.

Weston Homes have applied to Uttlesford District Council to build eight new houses in Dunmow Road.

According to a design and access statement submitted alongside the proposals, the site was formerly a service station but is now used as a 136 space car park. It also borders the Flitch Way, a local wildlife and countryside site.

A section reads: “The existing vegetation along the Flitch Way, is in part, higher than the proposed dwellings; therefore the visual backdrop to the south of the site will be preserved. 

“Similarly the impact of the proposal to the land south of the site will be minimised as the development will be screened by the aforementioned Flitch.”

Each house would be between two and 2.5 storeys tall and would have views over the Flitch. Each will have four car parking spaces available, two in a private drive and two in a double garage. Electric vehicle charging points and bicycle storage will also be provided for each house.

But the statement argues redeveloping the site and converting it to residential use would “significantly” reduce car journeys, because it is currently a used car park. 

Currently 272 trips to and from the car park are estimated to happen every day.

The statement continues to say new habitats for wildlife, including bat, bird and invertebrate boxes would be incorporated into the development, and native plant species are planned for the south of the site.

Uttlesford District Council
Dunmow News

