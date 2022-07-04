Bid launched for 120 new homes in Great Dunmow

Illustration of the play area at the entrance to the site, viewed from the west - Credit: JCN Design & Planning

A new bid for more than 100 homes in Great Dunmow has sparked concerns over its potential impact on local infrastructure.

Bellway Homes Ltd want to build 120 homes in Wood Field, to the west of Woodside Way.

An application was submitted to Uttlesford District Council for the development and validated on June 30.

But residents opposing the scheme have branded the proposals an “overdevelopment” of the town, raising concerns local schools, doctors surgeries and public transport cannot cope with the resultant increase in pressure.

Additionally, the site borders the Woodlands Park development, a mixed use scheme of 790 houses, a primary school, community buildings, playing fields and allotments which has already been approved, according to a design and access statement.

The statement says the houses in this current application have been designed in keeping with the urban context of Great Dunmow, but will have their own character.

A section read: “The new homes are designed with an appearance that reflects their residential use, but care has been taken to ensure that the scheme successfully manages the transition from the existing built-up area to the new homes that will form the new western edge of the town.”

However, two Great Dunmow residents have already submitted formal objections to the proposals.

One reads: “Overdevelopment of Dunmow because the local plan has not been put in place after so many years.

“I cannot understand how the planners can approve any more housing without the provision of community services, i.e. Doctors, Dentists, schools.”

Another reads: “Developers can put in as many bus stops as they like but the bus companies will decide if they use them. As has been shown elsewhere in Dunmow, builders add a bus stop as part of the planning agreement but the bus company refuses to use it (as on the Ongar Road).

“I strongly object to this development as the current infrastructure cannot cope with any more development.”

In addition to the proposed houses, Bellway are also seeking permission from the council to build car parking, a play area, landscaping and other associated infrastructure.

Proposed road access to the scheme would be through the Woodlands Park site, which additionally has planned footpaths and cycle paths, according to the statement.

Hoglands Brook runs alongside the site’s north-western edge, however according to a flood risk assessment the land is in Environment Agency flood zone one, the lowest risk category.