Dunmow Broadcast > News > Housing

Plan put forward for 30 self-build houses in Great Dunmow

Charlie Ridler, local democracy reporter

Published: 9:48 AM July 28, 2022
A house from phase one of the development

A house from phase one of the development - Credit: Pelham Structures Ltd

Local residents could build a bespoke housing development themselves in Great Dunmow, according to plans submitted to the district council.

Layout of the custom-built development planned for Great Dunmow

Layout of the custom-built development planned for Great Dunmow - Credit: Pelham Structures Ltd

An application for 30 self-build and custom homes east of School Lane was validated by Uttlesford District Council on July 25.

A range of designs including traditional cottages and modern European woodland styles have been put forward in the plans, but the owners would be able to design and build their homes within their defined plots, according to a design and access statement.

If approved, the plans by Pelham Structures Ltd would form a second phase of development, with the first having been granted in June 2020.

According to the statement, work has already started on phase one.

A section read: “The proposed delivery strategy will enable individuals to build or customise as much or as little of the house that they want and will provide homes to meet their specific requirements. 

“It is envisaged that purchasers will want varying levels of involvement, with a number likely to chose to build one of the house types from these applications and others wishing to influence the design to a point that requires a subsequent planning application.

“Furthermore the proposal will result in a high quality development that will assimilate well into the landscape, with the properties designed to be attractive and of varied appearance with a scale, massing and materials but in keeping with the local vernacular.

“Delivering homes this way is an exciting and innovative solution to delivering the homes people need and it is considered that it could be a model for delivery going forward.”

The layout of the development would be split into different areas, with the first containing cottage-style houses facing the main road.

Area two would have a semi-rural design theme with a mix of cottages and “agricultural styled” properties and area three would contain more modern designs. 

According to the statement, the site is within walking distance from Great Dunmow town centre, which can also be accessed by public transport, and is a short distance from the A120.

While the UK has a lower rate of self-building than other European countries, local demand is increasing, the statement continues.

It says as of October 2019 there were 221 households on the council’s self-build register, up from 173 the previous year.

The applicant is seeking full planning permission for the homes, rather than going through outline and detailed approval stages.

As this is a major application, the planning committee is likely to decide on whether to grant permission at a meeting later this year.

Great Dunmow News

