A sketch of the development east of Little Canfield, which includes enhance landscape planting - Credit: Welbeck Strategic Land

Nearly 100 homes could be built in the countryside near Great Dunmow.

Welbeck Strategic Land is seeking permission from Uttlesford District Council to build 90 homes to the east of Little Canfield, which will include affordable housing.

An application for the development was validated on Monday, November 8, which means that it can be viewed on the council's planning portal.

A design and access statement by Welbeck acknowledges that a greenfield site is contained within an area proposed in the development, and that its character would change if plans progress.

But Welbeck claims the housing can be accommodated near Little Canfield without "adverse harm" being caused.

According to the statement, the proposed site is in the countryside, outside of the Little Canfield and Takeley development boundary.

The statement reads: "The design aims to create a place for people, encouraging time outdoors.

"Visually enclosed streets and the incorporation of spaces that place an emphasis on the pedestrian will create a walkable development that reflects the semi-rural surrounds.

"Retention of existing landscape features ensures the proposed development reflects its environment.

"Strengthening the existing and new landscape planting throughout the site will soften the overall visual impact of the development."

Welbeck Land's application seeks outline permission for up to 90 dwellings, including affordable housing, with access from the B1256 Stortford Road.

It adds that the drainage scheme will be "sustainable" with an outfall to the River Roding, and green infrastructure including play areas.

The design and access statement does not say what proportion of the housing will be considered affordable, but it does note affordable homes are likely to be in small clusters throughout the site.

Uttlesford District Council's current policy is that 40% of new developments featuring 15 homes or more must be affordable.

The proposed development site covers 5.1 hectares of land, bounded by the B1256 to the north and the Flitch Way to the south.

The site is near Warren Farm and The Lion and Lamb Pub, which are both Grade II listed.

The council is in the process of building a business park and depot nearby.