More than 100 new homes near Stansted Airport could act as a "gateway" to Takeley, a developer has said.

Stonebond Ltd has submitted a full planning application for 110 homes in Takeley to Uttlesford District Council.

Outline planning permission for up to 119 homes on the site - next to Parsonage Road and the A120 - was granted on appeal on January 31 last year.

According to a design and access statement by planning consultants Boyer, the scheme will consist of an area of public open space to the north of the site, with new woodland along the A120.

The statement also says that the estate - called Old House Green - will have a distinct identity but would be closely integrated with the village.

The statement reads: "Old House Green, the proposed development on land west of Parsonage Road in Takeley, will create a sensitively designed, sustainable and integrated extension to Takeley.

"It will provide the significant benefit of open space - Old House Green will be publicly accessible to the wider community and to the residents of this development."

It adds: "The scheme will ensure a sustainable future and delivery of design will accord with best practice to create a scheme that acts as a northern gateway to Takeley and creates a legacy for the community."

The development should consist of 40% affordable housing, which meets Uttlesford Distrct Council's minimum threshold.

Eleven plots would be reserved custom-build homes.

The applicant is also proposing a four-armed roundabout to provide access from Parsonage Road, which would include cycleways and footpaths.

The Church of the Holy Trinity, which is Grade I-listed, is located to the west of the site, the statement notes.

The site currently consists of two fields which are currently used for farming.

A consultation on the plans is open until March 2 online: https://publicaccess.uttlesford.gov.uk/

The planning application is reference: UTT/22/0152/DFO

The result for this planning application is expected before April 26.

In December 2021, the district council refused a different developer - Weston Homes - permission to build up to 188 new houses in the village.