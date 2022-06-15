News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Clubs celebrate Platinum Jubilee with tea and tennis

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:00 AM June 15, 2022
Bardfield Horticultural Society celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with an afternoon tea

Bardfield Horticultural Society celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with an afternoon tea in the Great Bardfield Town Hall.

Mandy Boon, who is on the society's committee, said: "The society wanted to celebrate the Jubilee and thought an afternoon tea with a royal themed quiz was a great idea."

Bardfield Horticultural Society celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with an afternoon tea

The society president Peter Morris opened the event on June 11 with a welcome speech and toast to the Queen, and then everyone sang the national anthem before enjoying sandwiches, scones and cakes.

Sixty people attended and enjoyed catching up on royal stories, meeting new people and supporting a village society. The group's next event is a coach trip to RHS Hyde Hall on July 9.

Bardfield Horticultural Society celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with an afternoon tea

Meanwhile Ollie Clark, who runs Ollie Clark Tennis in Dunmow, ran a Jubilee tennis special on June 4.

Players and coaches dressed up in red, white and blue and baked cakes, and current juniors were able to invite a friend for free. 

Players and staff from Ollie Clark Tennis dressed up and made cakes to celebrate the Jubilee

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
