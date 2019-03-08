High Roding summer fete better than ever after nearly 80 years

The annual High Roding summer fete was hailed a success, wih children enjoying space hoppers and traditional games such as skittles, bowling and a coconut shy.

Children and adults alike enjoyed the steam train at the High Roding summer fete. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Children and adults alike enjoyed the steam train at the High Roding summer fete. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The fete, which has been held for nearly 80 years, saw families take part in a hobby horse race on June 29, enjoy the steam train and a dog show, which organises dubbed a "hot dog show" due to the scorching heat of the day.

Guests were also able to sample cakes, tea, sandwiches and ice cream, served by the Women's Institute.

Lesley Viggers, an organiser, said: "Hardly an ice cream was left. Nobody went hungry or thirsty that's for sure. Biggest seller at the bar was ice cold lager, unsurprisingly! We are already working on next year's fete and have some great ideas in the pipeline."

About 350 people attended the event, which also saw organisers introduce a 'no plastic policy' and employing reusable glasses.