The north of the village won the tug of war at High Easter Village Fete

Children took part in races despite the heat.

Children took part in traditional races at High Easter Fete, despite the heatwave at the weekend.

Children took part in races despite the heat.

These included the sack race, the egg and spoon and running races.

There was also a tug of war between the north and south of the village, won by the north. Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, one of the original versions of the car made for the film was there and two raffle winners won a ride in her.

The North side of the village won the tug of war.

There was also a fun dog show, a bouncy castle and soft play area. The stalls included a crockery smash, bowling for a pig and a skittle run.

The event, raising money for the village hall, was compared by David Kelsey from The Punch Bowl. Organising committee member, Janice Green said: "What a brilliant job he did. Thank you to the village hall committee, the people who ran the stalls and everyone who gave goods, prizes and homemade cakes."